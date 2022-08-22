3 held with 1 lakh intoxicant pills in Ludhiana
Sahnewal police in Ludhiana on Sunday arrested three men with one lakh intoxicant pills; the drugs were recovered from the fuel tank of their truck
The accused have been identified as Baljit Singh, Gurdeep Singh and Tapinder Singh, all residents of Sahnewal.
Assistant sub-inspector Joginderpal, who is investigating the case, said that police arrested the trio from Delhi Road near Sahnewal Road on the basis of a tip-off.
“We stopped their truck for checking and found that the shape of the fuel tank was unusual. On checking it, we found the drugs,” said the ASI.
A case has been registered under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of NDPS Act against the accused at Sahnewal police station.
Experts say AIADMK power tussle has put party on edge, leaders lack Jayalalithaa’s stature
Chennai: Amid the legal battle over the leadership of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), there are four factions fighting to make the party strong but political experts say the party is at its weakest now in its 50 years of existence. After the death in 1987 of AIADMK's founder M G Ramachandran, a similar succession battle unfolded in the party between his widow R Janaki and J Jayalalithaa.
AIADMK seeks arrest of those behind ‘leak’ in Thoothukudi report
Chennai The main opposition AIADMK on Sunday demanded that the DMK government arrest those responsible for the 'leak' of Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission's report submitted to the government on 2018 Thoothukudi police firing. Although the Commission's report was not released yet by the government, a magazine has reported on panel's findings, AIADMK leader D Jayakumar said. On May 18, 2022, the panel's final report was submitted to chief minister M K Stalin.
26/11-like threats: Crime branch identifies persons from UP, Haryana named in WhatsApp messages
Mumbai: After receiving a series of threatening WhatsApp messages on Friday night, warning the police that 26/11-like attacks will be carried out in the city, the crime branch has identified all the persons whose mobile numbers were mentioned in the messages. In the messages, these numbers referred to those who are involved in the terror plot.
5 held for robbing scrap shop in Ludhiana, kingpin on the run
Six days on, police arrested five men on Sunday for robbing a scrap dealer's shop at Amrit Colony on Panj Peer Road. The accused have been identified as Yogesh Kumar of Haibowal, Balwinder Balli of Gopal Nagar and Ricky Kumar, Rajan and Sawan of Jain Colony. The kingpin of the gang, Pawan Talli of Haibowal, who is also a scrap dealer, is yet to be arrested.
Govt fines 577 pvt hospitals for overcharging Covid patients
The Karnataka government on Sunday said it has fined as many as 577 private healthcare facilities for overcharging patients during treatment for Covid-19 in the three waves of the pandemic in the state. Dr K Sudhakar, minister for health, family welfare and medical education said over ₹1.58 crore was returned to the families of at least 403 patients. The minister said hospitals had taken over ₹18 crore of which ₹1.58 crore was returned.
