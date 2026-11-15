3 killed as car hits canal bridge in Kaithal; 3 hurt

Three friends were killed and three others were injured after their car allegedly rammed into a canal bridge near Pai village in Kaithal district during early hours of Saturday, police said.

Mangled remains of the car that rammed into a canal bridge near Pai village in Kaithal on Saturday. (HT Photo)

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The deceased were identified as Pradeep, 27, Ajay, 22 and, Navdeep, 20, while the injured were Sahil, Arjun and Narender, who were behind the wheels. All were returning home reportedly after completing harvesting of their paddy fields.

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The incident happened between Pai and Sasour villages, when their car crashed into a canal bridge on their return back to Karora village.

The impact was so powerful that the front portion of the car was completely mangled.

On witnessing the accident, passerby informed the police. Police had a tough time to bring out the occupants.

All were taken to civil hospital, where three were declared dead, while Sahil suffered a fracture in his thigh bone and has been admitted to a private hospital in the city. Narender, who was driving the car, suffered injuries to his face and arm, while Arjun also sustained a fracture.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said that the bodies were handed over to the police after formalities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said that the bodies were handed over to the police after formalities. {{/usCountry}}

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Station house officer (SHO) Vedpal of Titram police station said a case was registered under charges of negligent driving and others against Narender on family’s complaint.