Tue, Aug 19, 2025
3 killed as PRTC bus hits pickup truck in Kapurthala

ByHT Correspondent, Kapurthala
Published on: Aug 19, 2025 10:01 pm IST

The deceased were identified as Ishwar Lal, Mukesh and driver Rakesh, all natives of Bihar and currently residing in Kapurthala

Three persons were killed after a PRTC bus collided with a light commercial vehicle near Mand village on the Kapurthala-Jalandhar main road on Tuesday, police said.

Kapurthala police said the impact of the collision killed all three victims on the spot. (HT)

The deceased were identified as Ishwar Lal, Mukesh and driver Rakesh, all natives of Bihar and currently residing in Kapurthala.

The victims were headed back from the Jalandhar wholesale market after loading their Tata Ace pick-up truck with vegetables and fruits when the accident took place.

Police said the impact of the collision killed all three victims on the spot. The bodies were moved to the local civil hospital for post-mortem examination.

Following the incident, the residents and relatives of the deceased blocked traffic on the main Kapurthala-Jalandhar road for nearly two hours, demanding stern action against the bus driver, who fled after the accident.

The blockade was lifted after police assured them of legal action against the bus driver.

A case was registered under Sections of 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving) and 125-A (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the unidentified bus driver.

