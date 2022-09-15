Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 meritorious girl students from Barwala govt school honoured

3 meritorious girl students from Barwala govt school honoured

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 15, 2022 01:11 AM IST

Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta on Wednesday honoured three girl students of Government Girls School, Barwala, for doing well in their Class 10 exams

Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta said that the main objective of “Best Gram Puraskar Yojana” is to bring maximum improvement in sex ratio at birth. (HT)
Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta said that the main objective of “Best Gram Puraskar Yojana” is to bring maximum improvement in sex ratio at birth. (HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta on Wednesday honoured three girl students of Government Girls School, Barwala, for doing well in their Class 10 exams.

The girls received a total of 1.5 lakh under the Best Village Award Scheme of Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act during a programme organised at the newly-constructed primary health centre, Barwala, at Bataur village.

Barwala has registered the highest sex ratio of 1,080 among villages with population of 5000 and above in Panchkula district.

Shubha, who secured 97.2% in the Class 10 exams, received 75,000; Priyanka, who got 96.4%, got 45,000 and Shraddha, who got 96.2%, got 30,000.

Gupta said that the main objective of “Best Gram Puraskar Yojana” is to bring maximum improvement in sex ratio at birth, keep a check on female foeticide and empower girl students of government schools to continue their education.

The MLA said that the sex ratio in Haryana has improved to 920, while it is 934 in Panchkula. Gupta also took stock of the health facilities available at the primary health centre.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out