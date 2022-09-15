3 meritorious girl students from Barwala govt school honoured

Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta on Wednesday honoured three girl students of Government Girls School, Barwala, for doing well in their Class 10 exams.

The girls received a total of ₹1.5 lakh under the Best Village Award Scheme of Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act during a programme organised at the newly-constructed primary health centre, Barwala, at Bataur village.

Barwala has registered the highest sex ratio of 1,080 among villages with population of 5000 and above in Panchkula district.

Shubha, who secured 97.2% in the Class 10 exams, received ₹75,000; Priyanka, who got 96.4%, got ₹ 45,000 and Shraddha, who got 96.2%, got ₹30,000.

Gupta said that the main objective of “Best Gram Puraskar Yojana” is to bring maximum improvement in sex ratio at birth, keep a check on female foeticide and empower girl students of government schools to continue their education.

The MLA said that the sex ratio in Haryana has improved to 920, while it is 934 in Panchkula. Gupta also took stock of the health facilities available at the primary health centre.