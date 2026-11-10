303 hurt in firecracker mishaps in Chandigarh

At least 303 people were injured in firecracker-related incidents in Chandigarh, 32 in Panchkula and 27 in Mohali on Diwali night. Among them were children as young as six years old.

In Panchkula and adjoining areas, at least 32 people, including 11 children aged between six and 15, were rushed to Civil Hospital, Sector 6, following firecracker-related accidents. (HT File)

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At the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, at least 15 patients underwent emergency eye surgeries on Sunday night. “All eye surgeries were major, done immediately after receiving the patients. Vision recovery is difficult after surgery. There is a risk of complete loss of sight. It will take two to three months to ascertain the damage,” said Dr Faisal Thattaruthody, additional professor at the Advanced Eye Centre.

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“Usually, the centre sees 65-75 eye injury cases during Diwali. The number can rise given the referral cases received for at least a week,” Dr Faisal added.

The hospital’s plastic surgery department also treated seven firecracker-related burn injury patients. Of these, four suffered hand injuries after crackers burst in their hands, while three sustained 15-20% thermal burns after their clothes caught fire.

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{{^usCountry}} Authorities, however, said the total number of injuries were lower than the 363 reported during Diwali last year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities, however, said the total number of injuries were lower than the 363 reported during Diwali last year. {{/usCountry}}

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Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, reported the most casualties, with 87 burn injuries and 29 eye injury cases. GMCH-32 director-principal Dr Ravneet Kaur said 34 patients were discharged on the same day, while one was kept under observation on Monday.

32 fire-cracker victims in Panchkula

In Panchkula and adjoining areas, at least 32 people, including 11 children aged between six and 15, were rushed to Civil Hospital, Sector 6, following firecracker-related accidents.

The cases were reported between 9 pm on Sunday and 6 am on Monday, keeping the hospital’s emergency department busy through the night. Eight patients suffered eye injuries, while four sustained facial burns. A 62-year-old woman from Sector 12 also suffered a head injury in a fire-related incident. Most patients suffered burns on their face, hands, feet, legs and forearms.

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Mohali: 27 burn cases, 10 eye injuries

The Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), Phase 6, Mohali, reported 27 burn injury cases on Diwali night, including 10 patients with eye injuries caused by firecrackers and fireworks.

One critically injured patient was referred to GMCH-32, Chandigarh, for further treatment.

Experiencing hearing loss?

Meanwhile, PGIMER’s department of ENT and head and neck surgery issued dedicated helpline numbers for people experiencing hearing loss, deafness, ringing or a blocked sensation in their ears following exposure to firecracker noise.

Those experiencing such symptoms have been advised to send a text message within 24 hours to 070870 09764 or 094656 67171 for early medical intervention.