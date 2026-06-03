31 booked in Hansi for ‘attempt’ to damage Bhakra water pipeline

The Hansi police have booked 31 people in connection with an alleged attempt to uproot the Bhakra drinking water pipeline and block the Hansi-Barwala road on Monday. On the 17th day of their ongoing agitation for a separate pipeline for drinking water, hundreds of residents of Chainat village on Monday allegedly attempted to damage the Bhakra drinking water pipeline and blocked the Hansi-Barwala road for nearly two-and-a-half hours while demanding a water connection for their village. (HT)

Hansi superintendent of police Vinod Kumar said two FIRs have been registered in the matter. In the first FIR, 31 people have been booked by name, while the second FIR names three persons along with 25 unidentified others.

According to the police, all the accused belong to Chainat village and they have been booked in connection with obstructing government work in Chaitan village. The FIR was lodged on the complaint of SDO Sheela Devi.

However, the villagers continued their agitation on Tuesday and even announced to intensify their stir from Wednesday. The villagers said that the women protesters of this village will start a hunger strike.

On the 17th day of their ongoing agitation for a separate pipeline for drinking water, hundreds of residents of Chainat village on Monday allegedly attempted to damage the Bhakra drinking water pipeline and blocked the Hansi-Barwala road for nearly two-and-a-half hours while demanding a water connection for their village.

The villagers reached the site carrying hammers and iron rods and tried to damage the pipeline passing through the village. When they failed to break the pipeline, they placed large pipes on the Hansi-Barwala road and staged a road blockade, disrupting traffic movement for hours.

SDM Rajesh Koth, DSP Ravindra Sangwan rushed to the spot. Following a meeting between the administration and the protest committee, villagers agreed to suspend their dharna till Tuesday and the traffic on the Hansi-Barwala road resumed after nearly two-and-a-half hours.