31 kg heroin seized on LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

The Army on Friday claimed to have unearthed a huge consignment of narcotics along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district.

“Based on inputs of smuggling of narcotics through the LoC in Poonch, the Army along with the JKP launched search operations in the area. The operations were backed up with a surveillance grid coupled with extensive domination of the areas close to the Line of Control. On the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, narcotics weighing approximately 31 kg were recovered in a search operation,” said a defence spokesman.

A police official said that the narcotics were heroin and were estimated at ₹114 crore in the international market.

Pakistan, as part of its narco-terrorism strategy, keeps pushing drugs into Jammu and Kashmir to spoil the lives of youth and use the money earned from drugs to fuel terrorism in the region