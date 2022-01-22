Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 31 kg heroin seized on LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch
chandigarh news

31 kg heroin seized on LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

The Army on Friday claimed to have unearthed a huge consignment of narcotics along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district
A police official said the narcotics that was seized on the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district was heroin and estimated at 114 crore in the international market. (HT photo)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 02:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

The Army on Friday claimed to have unearthed a huge consignment of narcotics along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district.

“Based on inputs of smuggling of narcotics through the LoC in Poonch, the Army along with the JKP launched search operations in the area. The operations were backed up with a surveillance grid coupled with extensive domination of the areas close to the Line of Control. On the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, narcotics weighing approximately 31 kg were recovered in a search operation,” said a defence spokesman.

A police official said that the narcotics were heroin and were estimated at 114 crore in the international market.

Pakistan, as part of its narco-terrorism strategy, keeps pushing drugs into Jammu and Kashmir to spoil the lives of youth and use the money earned from drugs to fuel terrorism in the region

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Ind vs sa
Sushant Singh Rajput
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP