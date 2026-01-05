328 missing saroops: SIT seizes electronic items during raids at 14 locations

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the case of missing 328 saroops of Guru Granth Sahib on Sunday said that it has seized electronic devices, including mobile devices, tablets, computers, storage devices along with financial records and documents during the recent searches at 14 locations. Financial records and documents were also seized during the recent searches at 14 locations. (File)

“The searches were conducted at two locations in Chandigarh, eight locations in Amritsar City and one location each in Gurdaspur, Ropar, Tarn Taran and Amritsar Rural. During the searches, seven mobile phones, three tablets, two laptops, one storage device and incriminating financial records and documents have been seized,” a spokesperson of SIT said on Sunday.He further said that the seized electronics have been sent for forensic analysis and the financial documents seized from the accused are under scanner.

“The seized electronic devices will be analysed forensically and the seized documents and financial documents are under scanner as payments made by companies associated with several persons, including politicians are being scrutinized. More searches and arrests are likely to take place. Further investigations are ongoing,” the spokesperson said.

Morinda man quizzed for seven hours

The investigation team also searched the residence of Parmdeep Singh Khatra, whose name is also in the FIR. He was also quizzed for seven hours at his residence in Morinda.The team examined Singh’s financial transactions and certain documents related to the publications department that were found at his residence. He also served as the in-charge of the department.

The SIT has arrested two accused so far—SGPC’s former internal auditor CA Satinder Singh Kohli and retired staffer Kanwaljit Singh.

Fresh war of words erupts between AAP, SGPC

Fresh war of words erupted between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Sunday.

AAP leader Baltej Pannu accused SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami of acting as a spokesperson of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal). “The invitation for Dhami’s press conference was issued by the SAD (Badal), a political party. Dhami often says allegations are made that he is a spokesperson of the party. Yesterday, he himself admitted it by saying he is proud to be a soldier of the Akali Dal. It would have been better had he been a soldier of Guru Sahib,” Pannu said.

Pannu also said that SGPC takes permission from the deputy commissioner to hold its general house in Amritsar, calling Dhami’s claim that SGPC does not accept FIRs and does not need the police completely misleading. “SGPC itself is constituted under an Act, which is a law. Whenever SGPC holds its general house in Amritsar, it takes permission from the deputy commissioner (DC). How can you say you don’t believe in FIRs or police,” he said.

However, the SGPC on Sunday strongly refuted the claims made by Pannu and called them factually incorrect.“Under the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, after the general elections of the SGPC, only the election to the post of president during the first meeting is conducted under the supervision of the DC. Thereafter, the proceedings of the meeting are conducted by the elected president,” said SGPC secretary Partap Singh in a press statement. He further clarified that after the first meeting following the general elections, the annual general meetings of the SGPC are presided over by the SGPC president in accordance with the Act, and there is no presence or role of the DC in these meetings.

The SGPC secretary also said that linking the acceptance of the resignation of former SGPC chief secretary Roop Singh with the incumbent president is also baseless. He clarified that when the inquiry report was submitted by Ishar Singh and action was taken, Dhami was serving as the general secretary of the SGPC, not as its president.

Earlier during the day, Pannu, referring to the Ishar Singh report, had said that the report clearly stated that resignations of the guilty should not be accepted. “Despite this, Dhami Sahib accepted the resignation of Roop Singh. Not only that, his dues were settled and he was sent abroad. This was done to protect their own people.”