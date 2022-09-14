33 booked for holding PSPCL team ‘captive’ at Tarn Taran village
On the complaint of the PSPCL SDO, the police booked 33 persons for allegedly keeping the power corporation team captive at Chabhal village in Tarn Taran
As many as 33 persons, including some workers of the Bharti Kisan Union (BKU), were booked for allegedly holding Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) sub-divisional officer (SDO) and his staff captive at their office in Chabhal village, the police said on Tuesday.
The accused had been protesting and demanding the quashing of the cases of electricity theft which were detected by the SDO and his team recently, police said.
The case was registered on the complaint of SDO Narinder Singh. He said, “I was deployed with SDO Sara-E-Amanat-Khan to check the electricity theft in the area. I had detected some cases of electricity theft and I was supposed to send their challans to the SDO Sara-E-Amanat-Khan. On Monday, BKU leader Mukhtiar Singh and his supporters came to my office at Chabhal village and started putting pressure to drop the cases of electricity theft. After some time, they started protesting outside my office. They raised slogans against me and didn’t allow me and my staff to come out of the office. We were held captive in the office till 8 pm. They had locked the doors of the office from outside. The protestors also used derogatory remarks against me and my staff.”
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhwinder Singh of Chabhal police station said on the complaint of the SDO, they have registered a case under Sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 353 (assault), 186 (obstructing public servant), 342 (wrongful confinement), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code against 33 persons.
Those accused who have been identified are Mukhtiar Singh, Hardeep Singh, Bhupinder Singh, Nirvail Singh, Harmeet Singh, Sahib Singh, Gurpinder Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Harchand Singh, Baba Hira Singh, Jasbir Singh and Balkar Singh of Gandiwind village.
The ASI said their teams were working to identify the remaining accused. “Our raids are also on to nab the accused,” he added.
Dozen students injured, three critical in SUV-cash van collision
At least twelve students sustained injuries on Monday evening when a Bolero SUV carrying them collided with a cash van near Kolhuwa crossing under Khukhundu police station of district Deoria of Gorakhpur division. According to police sources, one dozen students of Bahadur Yadav Memorial PG College were returning to Deoria after taking part in a farewell party when the incident happened. The injured are undergoing treatment and the police have started investigation into the incident.
Experts hold session on sepsis at DMCH in Ludhiana
To mark World Sepsis Day, the department of microbiology of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) organised an awareness session on Tuesday. Speaking about sepsis, experts said it occurs when the body's response to an infection injures its own tissues and organs. It may lead to shock, multi-organ failure or even death, if not treated. A quiz was also organised on the occasion and Dr Ramandeep Singh (surgery) was declared winner.
Indian Swachhta league: Authorities urge residents to contribute towards ‘garbage-free’ Ludhiana
Participating in the first-ever Indian Swachhta league, the district municipal corporation has urged residents to join the 'Ludhiana Lions' team formed by the MC to vie in the inter-city competition— announced by the union ministry of housing and urban affairs— towards building garbage-free cities . Under the initiative, different events will be organised by the civic body on September 17, including cleanliness drive, drawing competitions, cycle rally, nukkad natak etc, at Nehru Rose garden.
AKTU to provide technical support to state in water management
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University will provide technical support in water management to the state government. UP jal shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, during a meeting with AKTU vice chancellor Professor Pradeep Kumar Mishra, asked the technical university to cooperate with the government in water management. The VC has promised for providing AKTU's cooperation so that the work of water management could be executed properly.
Letter to CJI: OBA president opposes elevation of SC lawyers as HC judges
The president of the Oudh Bar Association of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has opposed the elevation of advocates practicing at the Supreme Court as judges of the Allahabad high court. Chaudhary's letter to the CJI comes days after president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Vikas Singh gave a statement advocating elevation of Supreme Court advocates as judges of high court.
