: The Haryana government on Wednesday told the Centre that there has been a 38% reduction in stubble burning incidents this year as compared to 2022. 38% drop in farm fire cases in Haryana in 2023: Govt to Centre (PTI)

Chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal who attended an online meeting convened by the Union Cabinet secretary, Rajiv Gauba said that a substantial 57% reduction in stubble burning was observed in the last two years.

The CS said that 90% paddy harvesting in the state was completed and the government is bolstering measures to combat stubble burning.

Kaushal said that Haryana cultivates paddy in an area of 36.5 lakh acres, comprising 18.36 lakh acres of basmati cultivation and approximately 18.2 lakh acres of non-Basmati cultivation.

The chief secretary said deputy commissioners and station house officers will be held liable for not controlling these fires.

The government has also taken strict actions against individuals responsible for farm fires, issuing 1,256 challans with penalties to the tune of ₹32 lakh and filing 72 first information reports related to farm fires.

Kaushal said that the state government has imposed restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four wheeler light motor vehicle (LMV) in Gurugram and Faridabad districts with immediate effect till November 30 or until the revocation of graded response action plan (GRAP) stage III by the Commission on Air Quality Management, whichever occurs earlier (excluding vehicles deployed in emergency services, police vehicles, and government vehicles used for enforcement).

Violators found using BS-III Petrol and BS-IV Diesel LMV four wheelers in these districts will face prosecution under section 194(1) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

The CS said state has a comprehensive strategy for both in-situ and ex-situ management, with a focus on categorising villages into red, yellow, and green zones based on active fire incidents.

The state government is dedicated to providing Crop Residue Management (CRM) machines to farmers at a subsidy, with 19,141 lakh machines already sanctioned to the farming community.

An area of 940 lakh acres has been registered for incentives of ₹1,000 per acre, he said.

