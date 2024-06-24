 4 boys attack 17-year-old with knife in Chandigarh’s Sector 25 - Hindustan Times
4 boys attack 17-year-old with knife in Chandigarh’s Sector 25

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 24, 2024 09:18 PM IST

The victim, Maninder, who lives in a hutment with his parents in Sector 25, Chandigarh, told police that he was riding his motorcycle around 9.30 pm, when a group of four boys waylaid him

A group of boys attacked a teenager with a knife and blows in the slums of Sector 25 on Saturday night.

The victim identified three of the assailants as Krish, Robin and Sahil. (HT)
The victim, Maninder, who lives in a hutment with his parents in Sector 25, told police that he was riding his motorcycle around 9.30 pm, when a group of four boys waylaid him.

He identified three of the boys as Krish, Robin and Sahil.

Maninder alleged that Robin and Sahil restrained him while Krish attacked him with a retractable spring-loaded knife, inflicting a wound on his right arm. The others then landed blows on him.

As a crowd gathered, the assailants fled while hurling threats and abuses at him.

Maninder said his brother Vicky arrived at the scene shortly after being alerted by someone. He took him to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16 for treatment.

After police were informed, they booked the accused under Sections 323, 341, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act at the Sector 11 police station.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 4 boys attack 17-year-old with knife in Chandigarh’s Sector 25
