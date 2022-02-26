4 terror operatives of Hizbul arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar

Security forces arrested four terror associates of the proscribed Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terror organisation along with arms and ammunition from Kishtwar.

Kishtwar SSP Shafqat Bhat said that the four overground workers of the HM were arrested along with two UBGL grenades, 120 live rounds of AK 47, two empty magazines of AK 47 and posters of HM outfit on Thursday.

A combined patrol of police, CRPF and Army came across the terror operatives at Dool Dhar jungles.

“The terror operatives after seeing the patrol, tried to flee but they were overpowered,” said the SSP.

They were identified as Shafi Bakerwal, Fareed Ahmed, Zubair Ahmed (of Pyas Padyarna) and Ismail if Chhichha, Nagseni.

“During their personal search, two UBGL grenades, 120 live rounds of AK 47, two empty magazines of AK 47 and posters of HM outfit were recovered,” said the SSP.

An FIR under relevant Sections of law stands registered at the Kishtwar Police Station and further investigations are on.