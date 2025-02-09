450-crore Jammu railway station revamp project going full throttle

Conceived and being implemented under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, the work on ₹450 crore Jammu railway station’s revamp project is going full throttle. Once completed, the Jammu-Tawi railway station will not only get a new look themed on the city of temples but also have ultra-modern facilities for the passengers. Conceived and being implemented under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, the work on ₹ 450 crore Jammu railway station’s revamp project is going full throttle. Once completed, the Jammu-Tawi railway station will not only get a new look themed on the city of temples but also have ultra-modern facilities for the passengers. (REUTERS File)

The Jammu railway station remains one of the busiest railway stations of northern India and witnesses average footfall of 30,000 to 40,000 passengers a day.

“Various works related to the redevelopment of the Jammu-Tawi railway station including remodeling of the trains’ yard, another entrance building to the platforms on Narwal side and construction of four more platforms from the existing three to make it a total of seven platforms are on,” said additional divisional railways manager Rajiv Kumar Singh.

Singh informed that under the redevelopment project, a slew of facilities for the safety and comfort of the passengers are being added.

“The aim is to modernise existing infrastructure and add more amenities for the passengers,” he added.

Another senior railways official informed that the redeveloped railway station will be equipped with escalators, lifts, two foot over bridges having a width of 12 meters each and a 72-meter-wide air concourse that will connect all the platforms for hassle free entry and exit. The air concourse will have a waiting area and retail shops for the departing passengers.

“The new platforms will have state-of-the-art ballastless tracks,” he said.

“The new railway station building spread in 4,500 square meter has almost been completed on the Narwal side to cater to growing passenger numbers,” he said.

The certified green building is iconic in itself as it has been planned keeping in mind the traffic projections for the next 40 to 60 years. Segregation of arriving and departing passengers will ensure hassle free movement and clutter free platforms which will have improved surfaces with requisite signages and digital displays for travel related information.

Presently, Jammu railway station complex has only one entrance and it gets very congested during the peak hour traffic in the morning and evening when most of trains arrive and leave Jammu.

The existing main building of the railway station is also being expanded to 15,600 square meters.

The official informed that trains’ yard are also being remodelled to meet futuristic requirements.

“We are replacing mechanical interlocking system with advanced electronic interlocking for enhancing efficiency and safety. From three washing lines, we will have five washing lines,” he added.

The official informed that the remodeling of the yard will be completed by March 6 and the normal operations of the trains will resume from March 7.

In view of the remodelling work, the Railways suspended over 60 long and short distance trains From January 15 to March 6.

However, the official said the redevelopment project is likely to be completed by June next year.