45-year-old killed aftercar hits canter in Ludhiana

A 45-year-old woman lost her life, while her son and daughter sustained serious injuries in an accident near Pawat Bridge, located along the Sirhind Canal, on Wednesday, said officials. The deceased has been identified as Pushpa Devi. (iStock)

The family, resident of Star City Colony on Tibba Road in Ludhiana, was returning from a visit to Mata Naina Devi when their car collided head on with a canter truck, they added.

According to eyewitnesses, the car was severely damaged, leaving the trio trapped inside. Passersby rushed to the scene and initiated a rescue operation. After toiling hard for at least 40 minutes, they managed to extricate the injured from the wreckage. The victims were rushed to the Samrala civil hospital.

Pushpa Devi was declared brought dead. Meanwhile, her son and daughter are said to be serious.

The Macchiwara police lodged an FIR against the unidentified driver of the canter truck