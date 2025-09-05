46 locations finalised for e-bus charging stations: Himachal deputy CM

Moving a step to strengthen the green transport system in the State, a proposal of Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has been approved for the development of e-charging stations at 46 locations for the smooth operation of 327 electric buses. Himachal deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri (File)

The deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri said, “A total of 90 potential sites were surveyed out of which 46 locations have been finalised. On a priority basis, charging stations will be set up at 34 locations.”

These include Shimla Local, Theog Bus Stand, Nurpur, Fatehpur, Dharamshala, Palampur, Baijnath, Hamirpur, Hamirpur Bus Stand, Nadaun Bus Stand, new Electric Depot Nadaun, Una, Bangana, Amb, Bilaspur, Ghumarwin, Sundernagar, Jogindernagar, Mandi, Arki, Parwanoo, Nalagarh, Nahan, Paonta Sahib, Shree Renukaji, Kullu, Manali, Chamba, Bharmour, Dalhousie, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Reckong Peo and Keylong.

Agnihotri said, “A budget of ₹20 crore has been sanctioned by the state government for this project. In addition, financial assistance of ₹110.95 crore has been received from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD)”.

Agnihotri stated that Himachal was paving the way for other states in the country in the field of e-mobility. He added that through this project, the state government is not only ensuring environmental protection but also creating new opportunities for employment generation and infrastructure development.

He further said that the installation of electrical transformers for charging stations would be undertaken by Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited, while the civil works will be carried out Himachal Pradesh Bus Stands Management and Development Authority (HP BSM&DA). The project will be executed in two phases to ensure all necessary arrangements are made before the arrival of the first fleet of e-buses.

Agnihotri further added that this project will not only make the transport system of the State more environment-friendly but will also strengthen transportation services in both urban and rural areas.