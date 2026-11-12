4-way tie for lead in Gold Division at Punjab Open Ladies’ Championship

The opening round of the 32nd Punjab Open Ladies’ Championship witnessed a closely contested battle, with four golfers sharing the lead in the Gold Division after carding identical gross scores of 81 at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Wednesday.

In the Silver Division, Neelam Kumar set the pace with a gross 92, holding a slender one-shot lead over Saguna Jain (93). (HT File)

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Bhavya Mann, Amreen Sandhu, Aarushi Sharma and Ashi Jain topped the gross leaderboard, setting up an intriguing contest for the remaining two rounds. Jain, meanwhile, took the outright lead in the Nett category with an impressive score of 71, one under par. Five players were tied for second place with a Nett score of 75.

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In the Silver Division, Neelam Kumar set the pace with a gross 92, holding a slender one-shot lead over Saguna Jain (93).

Neelam Garg dominated the Bronze Division, leading both categories. She carded a gross 97 to stay one shot ahead of Komal Jawanda (98), while her Nett score of 71 gave her a four-shot advantage over Smita Atre (75).

Aarushi Sharma led the Junior Shield with a gross 81, while Amaira Bajaj and Bhakti Mansukhani shared second place on 85. In the Sub-Junior shield, Gairat Kahlon topped the standings with 84, well ahead of Pareesa Pradhan (96).

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{{^usCountry}} The Cart Division saw Renu Diwan and Pritpal Gill share the lead with a Nett 85, followed by Baljinder Mangat on 87. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Cart Division saw Renu Diwan and Pritpal Gill share the lead with a Nett 85, followed by Baljinder Mangat on 87. {{/usCountry}}

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The day’s special prizes went to Bhakti Mansukhani (straightest drive) and Pareesa Pradhan (nearest to pin, 4 ft) in the Gold Division; Jaspreet Kaur and Bindu Singh in the Silver Division; and Linda Cyril (straightest drive, 1 ft) and Kavie Hundal (nearest to pin, 10 ft) in the Bronze Division.