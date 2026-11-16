5 chargesheeted in foreign visa fraud racket in Jammu

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch has filed a chargesheet against five persons, including two Punjab residents, for allegedly duping unemployed youth on the pretext of arranging work visas for overseas employment, an official said on Sunday.

On the basis of oral, documentary, financial and scientific evidences collected during the course of investigation, the crime branch identified the five accused and filed chargesheet against them. (HT Photo for representation)

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The chargesheet was filed on Saturday before the court of the excise magistrate, Jammu, in connection with a case registered last year against the accused — Vijay Gill, Harris Gill and Mandeep Singh — all residents of Samba district, and Tirlochan Singh and Ravinder Singh, both from Punjab, a spokesperson of the Crime Branch, Jammu said.

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He said the case pertains to an elaborate international visa racket wherein gullible youth were defrauded under the false pretext of securing work visas abroad.

Vishal Kumar, a resident of Rajpura village of Samba, initially lodged a written complaint against Harris Gill and his uncle Vijay, claiming that they duped him of ₹11.6 lakh under the guise of arranging a work visa for New Zealand. The accused syndicate provided the victim with a fabricated visa and fake flight tickets, subsequently luring him to Delhi where he was ‘manipulated’ and forced to return empty-handed, the spokesperson said.

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{{^usCountry}} He said the investigation established actionable evidence linking a syndicate operating across Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab that systematically cheated unemployed aspirants. Technical surveillance, bank statement analysis and an official verification report from the ministry of external affairs (MEA) confirming that the New Zealand visa document was entirely inauthentic, cemented the fraudulent nature of the operation, the spokesperson said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the investigation established actionable evidence linking a syndicate operating across Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab that systematically cheated unemployed aspirants. Technical surveillance, bank statement analysis and an official verification report from the ministry of external affairs (MEA) confirming that the New Zealand visa document was entirely inauthentic, cemented the fraudulent nature of the operation, the spokesperson said. {{/usCountry}}

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He said forensic examination (FSL) scientifically authenticated the signature of accused Vijay Gill on the execution of the primary agreement.

On the basis of oral, documentary, financial and scientific evidences collected during the course of investigation, the crime branch identified the five accused and filed chargesheet against them, he said.