5 killed, 1 hurt as vehicle plunges off road in Rohru

Five people, including a mother and her son, died and one person was injured after a vehicle met with an accident near Daroti village in the Tikker area of Rohru, Shimla district, on Saturday morning.

The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. (HT Photo)

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The deceased have been identified as Kushal, 27, his mother Kalpana, 47, both residents of Daroti, and three Nepali labourers, namely Nirmala, Meena, and Roshni.

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The injured person, Prem, was initially admitted to Civil Hospital, Rohru, and later referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, for further treatment.

According to preliminary reports, Kushal was driving his mother and the three labourers to cut grass when the incident occurred near Daroti village. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

Local residents rushed to the spot following the crash and evacuated the victims. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and education minister Rohit Thakur expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed the district administration to provide all necessary assistance. The administration has distributed immediate relief of ₹15,000 to each victim’s family.

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{{^usCountry}} Man, son killed as vehicle plunges into gorge in Rajouri {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Man, son killed as vehicle plunges into gorge in Rajouri {{/usCountry}}

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Jammu A government teacher and his son were killed and another person injured after a vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

They were travelling in a goods carrier and the accident took place at Jaglanoo in Kandi area of Kotranka subdivision, the officials said.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Amin, a government teacher, and his son Mohammad Ishaq, while the driver was rescued in an injured condition and shifted to hospital.