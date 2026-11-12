50-year-old labourer hacked to death after spat in Ludhiana, three arrested

A 50-year-old man was hacked to death following an altercation in Bapu Market, Daba, early on Wednesday. Police have arrested three of the six accused in the case and launched a search for the remaining three.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 103, 126(2), 191(3) and 190 of the BNS. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The deceased, Paramjeet Singh, a resident of Mahinder Nagar in Daba, had gone to the market to buy milk around 5.30 am when he got into an argument with the accused, who were known to him, police said.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

According to his wife, Amandeep Kaur’s complaint, the accused attacked Paramjeet with sharp-edged weapons during the scuffle and continued assaulting him even after he fell unconscious. They fled the spot after realising that he had died, she told the police.

Amandeep said she learnt about the attack shortly afterwards and rushed to the spot. With the help of local residents, she took her husband to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The arrested accused have been identified as Jatin Sharma of Ishar Nagar, Lovish Kumar of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar and Rohit Kumar of Sukhdev Singh Nagar.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Inspector Jatinder Kumar, station house officer of Daba police station, said, “The arrested men told investigators that they had no previous enmity with Paramjeet. The altercation began after the victim objected to them staring at him. The argument led to a scuffle, during which Paramjeet was attacked with swords.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Inspector Jatinder Kumar, station house officer of Daba police station, said, “The arrested men told investigators that they had no previous enmity with Paramjeet. The altercation began after the victim objected to them staring at him. The argument led to a scuffle, during which Paramjeet was attacked with swords.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

An FIR has been registered under Sections 103 (murder), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 191(3) (rioting while armed with deadly weapons) and 190 (offence committed by a member of an unlawful assembly in furtherance of its common object) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police are conducting raids to arrest the three remaining accused, the SHO said.