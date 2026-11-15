58-year-old man killed by son, daughter-in-law in Tarn Taran village

A 58-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his son and daughter-in-law in Valtoha village, which falls under the Khemkaran assembly constituency, on Saturday.

A 58-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his son and daughter-in-law in Valtoha village, which falls under the Khemkaran assembly constituency, on Saturday. (Representational image)

The deceased has been identified as Lakhwinder Singh, alias Lakha. According to police reports, the fatal attack stemmed from an ongoing domestic dispute.

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The police have registered a murder case against the victim’s son, Harpreet Singh, and his wife, Jashan. The body has been sent for the post-mortem examination.