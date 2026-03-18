₹590-crore IDFC First Bank fraud: Court allows facial biometric of firm partner lodged in Ambala jail

Abhishek Singla, an accused in the alleged ₹590-crore IDFC First Bank fraud case, was produced in the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court on Tuesday. According to the agency, Singla had enabled advanced security features, including “stolen device protection”, on his Apple iPhone 15, preventing investigators from extracting crucial data. (HT Photo for representation)

The accused is produced in compliance with the previous order passed by the CJM on Monday, in which superintendent of Ambala Central Jail was directed to produce Singla in court for his facial biometric verification. Before the court, Singla stated that he had no objection to providing his facial biometrics for the scientific examination of his recovered iPhone.

Based on the accused’s statement, the court allowed the state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau (SV&ACB) to have an expert from the Cyber Forensic Laboratory (CFL), Panchkula, take Singla’s facial biometrics to unlock the recovered iPhone.

The court directed that the accused be taken in custody to the CFL, Panchkula, either on the same day or on any other date depending on the availability of the expert, to provide his facial biometrics. The court further clarified that Abhishek Singla shall be sent back in custody to Central Jail, Ambala, on the same day.

Singla, currently lodged in Ambala Central Jail, is a business partner in the Swastik Desh Project and is alleged to have funnelled Haryana government funds through the project to various entities.

According to the agency, Singla had enabled advanced security features, including “stolen device protection”, on his Apple iPhone 15, preventing investigators from extracting crucial data. The agency stated that facial biometric verification of the accused was essential to disable the security feature and carry out further scientific examination of the recovered iPhone.