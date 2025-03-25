Menu Explore
600 cr paid for acquiring land for 63.5-km rail line in Himachal

ByShailee Dogra, Shimla
Mar 25, 2025 09:10 AM IST

The Bhanupalli-Bilaspur project, has been stuck for over 20 years and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has been targeting Congress government for delaying the project

The state government has paid 600.46 crore as compensation for land acquisition for the rail line project — Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Beri (63.5 km) while 112.24 crore is yet to be paid.

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri said that no money has been received by the state government from central government for land acquisition. (HT File Photo)
This was stated by deputy chief minister, Mukesh Agnihotri on Monday while replying to question raised by BJP MLA from Bilaspur, Trilok Jamwal regarding the Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Beri rail line project.

Agnihotri said that no money has been received by the state government from central government for land acquisition.

“Considering the cost of project we have been requesting that Himachal’s railway projects should be kept under category where complete land acquisition is done by the Centre,” said Agnihotri.

He added that the land acquisition officer (Railway) Bilaspur has received 979.79 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), Chandigarh, since 2010-11to 2023-24 and after interest this amount has now become 1052.70 crore.

Agnihotri added under this project 600.46 crore as compensation have been paid for land acquisition while 112.24 crore are yet to be paid.

“We will complete the railway line till Bilaspur by the end of 2027,” said Agnihotri.

The Bhanupalli-Bilaspur project, has been stuck for over 20 years and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has been targeting Congress government for delaying the project. The Himachal Pradesh Government has been urging the union government to declare Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Beri-Leh railway line as a defence line project. The state government had maintained that the Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Beri line should be declared a strategic defence project, as this line is to be extended till Leh as the project is vital for national security.

