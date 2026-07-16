70% polluting industries in Hisar lack PNG network access, NGT told

Nearly 70% industries identified as potential contributors to air pollution in the Hisar district are yet to gain access to the piped natural gas (PNG) network. According to the report, only 41 industries are located on or near the existing arterial PNG pipeline and can be connected within 45 days of signing a GSA with Haryana City Gas. (HT Photo for representation)

This highlights a major infrastructural bottleneck in the state’s efforts to reduce industrial emissions, as revealed in a status report submitted by the regional officer of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on July 10.

According to the report, a total 99 of the 140 industrial units (nearly 70%) holding valid consent to operate (CTO) are located outside the existing PNG pipeline network in Hisar.

However, the report claims that for 105 industrial units where the PNG pipeline network is not available, the Haryana City Gas (PNG supply agency) has assured that they would be able to provide PNG supply in 90 days to 120 days from the signing of Gas Sales Agreement (GSA).

The report, submitted ahead of the tribunal’s hearing, attributes the slow pace of transition not only to inadequate gas infrastructure but also to industry concerns over the higher cost of PNG and uncertainty regarding uninterrupted gas supply.

According to the report, only 41 industries are located on or near the existing arterial PNG pipeline and can be connected within 45 days of signing a GSA with Haryana City Gas. However, the remaining 99 units would require pipeline expansion, with gas supply expected only 90 to 120 days after signing the agreement.

The HSPCB informed the tribunal that surveys conducted jointly by the District Industries Centre (DIC), Haryana City Gas, HSPCB, Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) and Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) identified the lack of pipeline connectivity as the biggest obstacle to universal adoption of cleaner fuel.

Despite the constraints, PNG adoption has shown gradual improvement. Haryana City Gas informed the Board that the number of industrial consumers using PNG has increased from 16 to 22 units over the past six months. The report also noted that 17 industrial units had already established PNG connections during an earlier phase, including several large manufacturing units in the district.

During the inspection, the report revealed that six industries were operating without mandatory consent from the HSPCB, while another six operational units had violated conditions of their CTO. Proceedings under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act and the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act have been initiated against all the erring units, the report mentioned.

However, representatives of industrial associations opposed any mandatory conversion to PNG during meetings convened by the HSPCB. They argued that many industries had recently invested substantial amounts in biomass- and briquette-fired boilers after obtaining approvals from the pollution control board.