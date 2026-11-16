71-yr-old man crushed to death by trailer-tractor in Ludhiana

A 71-year-old man was crushed to death under the wheels of a tractor-trailer after it hit his two-wheeler near Lohara Bridge late Saturday night. The driver abandoned the vehicle at the spot and fled.

Police scan CCTV footage to identify driver. (HT)

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The victim, Gurnam Singh, a resident of Shaheed Jasdev Nagar, was travelling on his two-wheeler around 11 pm on November 14, while his son, Robinder Singh, was riding another two-wheeler alongside him when the mishap occurred.

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According to the complaint lodged by Robinder, they were passing near Lohara Bridge when a tractor-trailer approaching from behind rammed into his father’s vehicle and the vehicle ran over him, killing him on the spot. The driver fled after abandoning the vehicle at the spot.

The Sadar police have registered an FIR against the unidentified driver under Sections 281, 106 and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Investigating officer Gurpreet Singh said police were scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify and trace the driver.

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{{^usCountry}} Warehouse owner injured as car crashes into him {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Warehouse owner injured as car crashes into him {{/usCountry}}

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A warehouse owner sustained multiple injuries after a car struck him and dragged him for some distance while he was unloading solar panels at his premises in Hambran village.

The injured, Harvinder Singh, a resident of Hambran village, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

According to the complaint lodged with the police, Harvinder was unloading solar panels from a trailer at his warehouse in Grewal Nagar on November 5 when Hardial Singh, also a resident of Hambran village, rammed his car into him. The complainant stated that the car dragged him for a considerable distance, leaving him with multiple injuries, particularly to his head.

ASI Kulwinder Singh, the investigating officer, said: “Ladhowal police have registered an FIR against Hardial under Sections 109 and 351 of BNS and raids are on to nab the accused.”

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