75-year-old man killed while crossing road in Mohali’s Lalru

A 75-year-old man was killed after a mini-truck hit him while he was crossing the road in Lalru on Tuesday evening.

The deceased, identified as Gurbachan Singh, was a resident of Ropar and was visiting a relative in Lalru.

Investigating officer (IO) Rajinder Singh said the accident took place around 6 pm. Gurbachan was rushed to the civil hospital in Dera Bassi, but could not survive.

The truck driver fled from the accident scene, but was identified as Parveen Kumar of Jind, Haryana, with the help of the vehicle’s registration number. “He has been booked and will be arrested soon,” the IO said. After the autopsy, the body was handed over to the family members.