76 roads blocked, flash flood alert in 3 districts

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office on Sunday sounded a flash flood alert, in the districts of Shimla, Kangra and Chamba. People enjoying rain at, The Ridge, in Shimla on Sunday. (Deepkak Sansta/HT)

The weather office said surface run-off or inundation may occur at some fully saturated soils and low-lying areas due to expected rainfall occurrence in the next 24 hours.

According to IMD, a few districts of the state remained under yellow alert of heavy rainfall on Sunday. As heavy rains continued to pound parts of Himachal, 76 roads remained blocked, including 52 in Mandi, 13 in Sirmaur and 6 in Shimla.

The MeT has predicted heavy rains to continue in parts of the state and has sounded a yellow alert on Monday and Tuesday. While a heavy rain warning has been issued for July 10 and 11, yellow alert has been issued till July 13.

The weather office on Sunday said that light to moderate rain occurred at isolated places over the state during the last 24 hours with no large change in minimum and maximum temperatures during the period.

During the last 24 hours, Rampur Bushar in Shimla district recorded 33 mm rainfall followed by Sarahan (Shimla) with 11 mm rainfall, Wangtoo (Kinnaur) with 8 mm rainfall and Chuari and Bajaura with 5 mm rainfall at each place.