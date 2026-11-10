9 shops gutted in Ludhiana; 75 incidents keep firefighters on toes

A spate of fire on Diwali night kept the fire department on its toes, with firefighters attending 75 fire calls across the city in 24 hours between November 8 and 9. Among the major incidents, a massive blaze at the vegetable market in Dhandhari Khurd gutted nine shops, while a scrap shop in Kailash Nagar was also reduced to ashes.

People present at the market initially tried to douse the flames themselves but alerted the fire department when the blaze began spreading rapidly. (HT)

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The fire at Dhandhari Khurd broke out around 10.30 pm, reportedly after a firecracker fell near a shop dealing in quilts and mattresses. The shop quickly caught fire, and the flames spread to adjoining establishments within minutes. Several shops dealing in quilts, mattresses and scrap, along with vegetable and fruit carts, were destroyed, causing heavy losses to their owners.

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People present at the market initially tried to douse the flames themselves but alerted the fire department when the blaze began spreading rapidly. The fire was visible from a distance, prompting the police to reach the spot to manage the crowd. Fire tenders were rushed to the market, and firefighters brought the blaze under control after nearly 45 minutes of effort.

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{{^usCountry}} In another major incident, a scrap shop in Kailash Nagar caught fire on Diwali night. The flames spread rapidly, engulfing the material and goods stored inside. Property worth lakhs of rupees was destroyed. Fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and managed to control the blaze. No casualties were reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another major incident, a scrap shop in Kailash Nagar caught fire on Diwali night. The flames spread rapidly, engulfing the material and goods stored inside. Property worth lakhs of rupees was destroyed. Fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and managed to control the blaze. No casualties were reported. {{/usCountry}}

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Scrap sites, vacant plots account for several fires

The department’s detailed record lists 68 fire incidents across Ludhiana during the 24-hour period. Scrap godowns, vacant plots and dumping grounds accounted for a significant share, with at least 22 such incidents reported. Six fires were reported at factories, while 13 occurred on residential premises.

The remaining incidents involved shops, electrical installations, vehicles, huts and other establishments. Several fires were suspected to have been triggered by short circuits or faulty wiring, although the exact cause of each incident will have to be established.

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Among the locations reporting fires were Noorwala Road, where a scrap godown caught fire, and Sujatwala Road, where another scrap-related blaze was reported. Fires were also reported at a factory in New Madhopuri and another in Daulat Colony. A temple in Abdullapur Basti was among the other locations where a fire was reported.

Dumping-site fire leaves residents choking on smoke

In another major incident, a fire at an old dumping site on Ludhiana Improvement Trust land in City Centre, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, continued for nearly five to six hours. Thick smoke engulfed nearby residential areas, causing considerable inconvenience to residents and raising concerns over air quality, particularly among people suffering from asthma and other respiratory ailments.

Arvind Sharma, a resident of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, alleged that the incident exposed the negligence of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust. He said several residents, including those suffering from respiratory problems, were facing difficulties due to the smoke.

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“The Ludhiana Improvement Trust should take responsibility and ensure that such incidents do not recur. The dumping site has now become a safety hazard for residents. The authorities must take steps to clear the accumulated waste and ensure proper maintenance of the land,” he said.

Three temporary fire stations set up for Diwali

The scale of the incidents assumes significance in view of last year’s experience, when around 100 fires were reported over the three-day period covering Diwali and the days immediately before and after the festival. This year, 68 incidents were listed in the department’s detailed account within just 24 hours. The figures, however, cover different time spans and are not directly comparable.

Ahead of Diwali, the department had strengthened its emergency response by setting up three temporary fire stations near Jalandhar Bypass, Samrala Chowk and Verka Milk Plant, in addition to the city’s six permanent stations. A total of 32 fire tenders and around 120 personnel were deployed to respond to emergencies.

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The repeated fires at scrap godowns, factories and dumping sites have also highlighted the hazards posed by the accumulation of combustible waste, particularly in areas where faulty electrical installations could further increase the risk.