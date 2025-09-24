900 cases registered, 8 kg heroin seized in 3 years in Shimla: DC

Police have registered 900 cases in the last three years, and seized 8 kilograms of heroin in Shimla. This was shared during the review meeting of the district-level Narco Coordination Centre held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of deputy commissioner Anupam Kashyap. He stated that a proposal will be sent to the government to allocate a budget for workshops and training programmes under the district-level Narcotics Coordination Centre. (HT representative)

From January 2024 to December 2024 alone, 462 cases were registered with the excise department. As many as 7,479 liters of foreign liquor were seized, while 116 liters of illegally manufactured liquor was seized in the district while 8,669 liters of beer and 1,08,319 bottles of country liquor were confiscated.

During the meeting, Kashyap said that extensive action is being taken against drug trafficking in the district. The police department has done excellent work, registering 900 cases in the last three years, and seizing eight kilograms of heroin.

He stated that the information system at the panchayat level must be strengthened to ensure prompt information about those involved in the drug trade. He appealed to the public to provide information about those involved in the drug trade to the police or the district administration. Furthermore, officers and employees under their jurisdiction should strengthen their networks to ensure that there is no shortage of information.

He stated, “Officers, employees and teachers from all departments have been instructed to attend the gram sabha at the panchayat level. All of them will raise awareness by discussing the issue of drug abuse in detail during the first hour of the gram sabha. They will also explain how the public can lodge complaints.”

He stated that a proposal will be sent to the government to allocate a budget for workshops and training programmes under the district-level Narcotics Coordination Center.

During the meeting the issues discussed included drug trafficking, awareness campaigns against drug abuse, illegal cannabis cultivation and awareness campaigns in areas affected by it, developmental work in areas affected by cannabis cultivation, testing kits, and inspections of de-addiction centres.

Narco-terrorism is a serious problem: SSP

Senior superintendent of police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said that narco-terrorism has become a serious problem today. “Parents today face the biggest concern regarding drug abuse. Children are falling prey to drug addiction and are not only abusing drugs but also committing crimes.” He explained, “The police are receiving cases where parents are living in extreme fear. Society can collectively break this narco-terrorism, and every segment of society must play its part. Police are taking extensive action, but after being released from prison, people are re-engaging in this trade. International and inter-state gangs have been busted.”