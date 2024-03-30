9.5kg heroin seized from border village in Fazilka

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 9.5 kg heroin from a border village in Fazilka on Friday. As per information, the 66th battalion of the BSF had launched a search operation in Muhaar village, located close to the India-Pakistan border, during which nine packets of heroin were found concealed in a trench near the zero line. The Border Security Force (BSF) with the recovered heroin from a border village in Fazilka on Friday. (HT File)

Each packet bore the markings “Blue Sapphire,” with the numbers 999 and 2024 inscribed on it. The second layer of the packets had a seal marked 555, with the numbers 444 inscribed on them.

The seized consignment was handed over to the Punjab Police for probe. Fazilka deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Subeg Singh said the value of the seized heroin in the international market exceeds ₹60 crore.