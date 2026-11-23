Soon, visitors entering Mohali will be greeted by more than just roads and traffic junctions.

Moving beyond simple welcome boards, the Mohali MC is working on iconic gates at Gopal Chowk in Kharar and Patiala Light Point. (HT File) more less

Two imposing welcome structures, planned at Gopal Chowk (Kharar-Mohali entryway) and Patiala Light Point, are set to give these prominent entry points a striking makeover, offering visitors a memorable first impression and a glimpse of the city’s architectural character.

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The two locations have been selected keeping in view the volume of traffic entering the city from Kharar and Patiala. Gopal Chowk is an important approach for people travelling from Kharar, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and several districts of Punjab. Similarly, the Patiala Light Point serves as a key entry route for commuters arriving from the Patiala side.

The municipal corporation (MC) has initiated the planning process after discussions with officials. The locations have been finalised, and work on the project is expected to begin shortly.

On the sidelines of the recently held MC House meeting, MLA Kulwant Singh said they wanted to revamp the entry points, attract more visitors, and define what Mohali stood for. “The design, construction cost and completion timeline are still being worked out,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} The civic body wants the structures to be more than conventional entry gates. The proposed designs are expected to reflect Mohali’s identity and incorporate elements linked to the city’s character and heritage. Their appearance will also be planned in keeping with the surrounding road network and the available space. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The civic body wants the structures to be more than conventional entry gates. The proposed designs are expected to reflect Mohali’s identity and incorporate elements linked to the city’s character and heritage. Their appearance will also be planned in keeping with the surrounding road network and the available space. {{/usCountry}}

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At the Patiala Light Point, particular attention will have to be paid to the movement of vehicles, as the stretch serves as an important approach to the city. The design will need to ensure that the structure does not obstruct traffic or create difficulties for commuters. Similar considerations will guide the planning at Gopal Chowk, where vehicles enter from several adjoining areas.

Officials are also considering how to make the structures visually prominent without disrupting the existing road layout. The aim is to create identifiable landmarks that welcome visitors while improving the city’s overall appearance.

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The project is part of the civic body’s effort to give Mohali’s major entry points a more planned and recognisable look. Once completed, the gates are expected to mark the city’s approaches and provide a distinct welcome to people arriving from neighbouring towns and states.