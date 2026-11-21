Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Friday accused the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh of betraying the people by failing to fulfil its pre-poll promises.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia along with party workers participates in a protest rally in Dharamshala on Friday. (PTI) more less

Addressing a press conference in Dharamshala, Sisodia said, “People of Himachal Pradesh trusted Congress and voted it to power, but the party has gone back on its promises. Women and daughters of the state today feel cheated and betrayed.”

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On Delhi’s pollution crisis, Sisodia said air pollution was not confined to Delhi’s borders and required a coordinated effort by the Centre and all northern states. He said dust and pollution did not recognise state boundaries and called for a joint strategy involving Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other northern states.

He also urged authorities to stop blaming farmers for pollution, arguing that construction activities, vehicles and other sources also contributed to the problem. “It is a collective failure of north India, and the Centre must work with all northern states to find a solution,” he said.

On the rising drug menace in Punjab, Sisodia rejected allegations that drug abuse had reached its peak in the state. He claimed that the Bhagwant Mann government had dismantled the political patronage system supporting drug trafficking and arrested around 90,000 drug smugglers.

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{{^usCountry}} He alleged that previous Akali-BJP and Congress governments had allowed drug networks to operate with political support. He also accused the BJP of failing to prevent drug trafficking through Gujarat’s ports. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He alleged that previous Akali-BJP and Congress governments had allowed drug networks to operate with political support. He also accused the BJP of failing to prevent drug trafficking through Gujarat’s ports. {{/usCountry}}