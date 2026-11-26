Senior BJP leader Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday accused the AAP government in Punjab of handing over 150 acres of panchayat land in Pathankot to those involved in illegal mining.

Addressing a press conference, the former Punjab BJP chief called it not merely a plunder of Punjab’s natural resources and state exchequer, but also a serious issue concerning the environment and ecological conservation (HT File) more less

Addressing a press conference, the former Punjab BJP chief called it not merely a plunder of Punjab’s natural resources and state exchequer, but also a serious issue concerning the environment and ecological conservation.

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Jakhar said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is already investigating the transfer of 92 acres of panchayat land in Pathankot district to alleged mining mafias.

He also claimed that mining is being carried out even in a protected forest area designated by the forest department, despite a prohibition on mining activities within a 1-km radius of such protected areas.

Jakhar alleged that the AAP amended the law in 2025 to take control of panchayat lands and hand them over to the mining mafia for exploitation, undermining the basic structure of the Panchayati Raj Act.

He also alleged that these amendments paved the way for the allotment of land based on a panchayat resolution and the approval of the deputy commissioner.