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AAP leader criticises Jhakhar over remarks on drug menace

Responding to Jakhar’s claims, AAP Punjab media in-charge Baltej Pannu questioned Jakhar’s record during his tenure as the Congress’ Punjab unit president and his alleged silence over the Neha Shori murder case and the Rajjit Singh controversy at the time

Published on: Oct 27, 2026, 07:46:00 IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday assailed former Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar over his remarks on the drug menace in Punjab, challenging him to first answer for the Congress government’s record under Captain Amarinder Singh before lecturing Punjabis.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar (HT FILE)
Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar (HT FILE)

Responding to Jakhar’s claims, AAP Punjab media in-charge Baltej Pannu questioned Jakhar’s record during his tenure as the Congress’ Punjab unit president and his alleged silence over the Neha Shori murder case and the Rajjit Singh controversy at the time. “Jakhar can speak for 45 minutes at a time, but Punjab wants answers, not lectures. When he was the Congress president and Captain Amarinder Singh was chief minister, where were his press conferences on the issues he is raising today?,” he said at a press conference. Jakhar switched from the Congress to the BJP in 2022.

The AAP leader further questioned Jakhar’s response to the previous government’s handling of the drug problem, stating. “Did Jakhar challenge Captain Amarinder Singh over the government’s handling of the drug problem? Leaders who remained silent when their own government was in power cannot now claim the moral authority to lecture Punjab,” he said.

 
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