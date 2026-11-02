...
...
Next Story

AAP strayed from its founding ideals, says MLA Kunwar Vijay

The Amritsar North legislator alleged that the party, founded on principles of Swaraj, had been reduced to a shadow of its original ideological vision under the joint government of Mann and Kejriwal

Published on: Nov 2, 2026, 07:54:30 IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Suspended AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh on Sunday slammed AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, alleging that the party had strayed from its founding ideals.

The former IPS officer also raised concerns over the law and order situation in Punjab, alleging that crime, drugs, extortion and gangsterism were rampant in the state. (HT)
The former IPS officer also raised concerns over the law and order situation in Punjab, alleging that crime, drugs, extortion and gangsterism were rampant in the state. (HT)

The Amritsar North legislator alleged that the party, founded on principles of Swaraj, had been reduced to a shadow of its original ideological vision under the joint government of Mann and Kejriwal.

“The book Swaraj, around which the party was founded, is now left only with me,” he posted on X, referring to the resignations of two sitting MLAs, former minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, from the party.

The former IPS officer also raised concerns over the law and order situation in Punjab, alleging that crime, drugs, extortion and gangsterism were rampant in the state.

“Gangsters against whom I am still going to the courts as a police officer to give testimony, or their family members, are becoming important parts of the government or the party,” he alleged.

 
kunwar vijay pratap singhbhagwant mannarvind kejriwal
Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/AAP strayed from its founding ideals, says MLA Kunwar Vijay
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks