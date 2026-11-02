AAP strayed from its founding ideals, says MLA Kunwar Vijay

Suspended AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh on Sunday slammed AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, alleging that the party had strayed from its founding ideals.

The former IPS officer also raised concerns over the law and order situation in Punjab, alleging that crime, drugs, extortion and gangsterism were rampant in the state. (HT)

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The Amritsar North legislator alleged that the party, founded on principles of Swaraj, had been reduced to a shadow of its original ideological vision under the joint government of Mann and Kejriwal.

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“The book Swaraj, around which the party was founded, is now left only with me,” he posted on X, referring to the resignations of two sitting MLAs, former minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, from the party.

The former IPS officer also raised concerns over the law and order situation in Punjab, alleging that crime, drugs, extortion and gangsterism were rampant in the state.

“Gangsters against whom I am still going to the courts as a police officer to give testimony, or their family members, are becoming important parts of the government or the party,” he alleged.

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{{^usCountry}} The first-time MLA also recalled his contribution to building the party and then being ignored by the party leadership. Singh was suspended from the party for five years in June last year for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first-time MLA also recalled his contribution to building the party and then being ignored by the party leadership. Singh was suspended from the party for five years in June last year for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities. {{/usCountry}}