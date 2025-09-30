Absconding in sexual harassment case, Yamunanagar CMO dies of heart attack

Days after Yamunanagar chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Manjeet Singh was accused of sexually harassing a doctor, he died on Monday following a cardiac arrest in Kurukshetra. Though the death of Manjeet occurred in Kurukshetra, it soon became talk of the town in neighbouring Yamunanagar, where he was posted since April 2022 except for a few months this year, when he was transferred to Karnal as state bacteriologist. (HT Photo for representation)

He was at his farm house at Jhansa area of the Kurukshetra district, where he suddenly fell ill. Doctors said that an ambulance was sent to the residence on call from his wife and he was brought dead to the hospital.

Kurukshetra CMO Sukhbir Singh Mehla confirmed that the doctors brought his body to the emergency wing of the LNJP Hospital. “The doctors on duty informed that it appears he died of cardiac arrest and the history of the patient also suggests so. The body was sent for an autopsy and the report will confirm the exact cause of death,” he said.

Though the death of Manjeet occurred in Kurukshetra, it soon became talk of the town in neighbouring Yamunanagar, where he was posted since April 2022 except for a few months this year, when he was transferred to Karnal as state bacteriologist.

It is worth mentioning that on September 22, a female doctor at the Mukund Lal District Civil Hospital in Yamunanagar accused Manjeet of sexual harassment and using derogatory language based on her caste.

In her complaint to the police, the doctor had stated that Manjeet had made obscene calls to her via WhatsApp and had asked her to have a sexual relationship, which was recorded by her.

Senior police officials in Yamunanagar confirmed that based on the complaint, a case was registered against the CMO under sections 75(2) and 78 of the BNS Act and section 3(1)(d) of the SC/ST Act and efforts were on to arrest him.

However, since the filing of the case, Manjeet was “off from duty”. He maintained that he was targeted due to a conspiracy. He had also filed a petition for anticipatory bail in the sessions court, which was rejected, people familiar with the matter, said.