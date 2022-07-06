Accommodate us in local medical colleges, Ukraine-returned students urge government
Four months have passed since they returned from war-hit Ukraine, the future of 1,800 students from Haryana hangs in the balance due to the lack of decision and a framework by the National Medical Commission (NMC) for their further studies.
As per a list, 1,786 students from Haryana were studying in different universities of Ukraine and they returned around four months ago. The students and their parents are worried and waiting for the government to take a call as they are unable to return to Ukraine. They have been urging the Union government to accommodate them in medical colleges here so that they can complete their degrees and practice.
Due to the lack of decision, they are attending online classes and many of them appeared in online exams without practicals.
“There is no chance of going back to Ukraine for one more year and we are waiting for the government and the NMC to take a call. If the government cannot accommodate us in local medical institutions, it should make it clear so that we can explore other possibilities,” said a Karnal-based Ukraine-returned student who is in the fourth year of her MBBS.
According to her, the ongoing situation is also harmful to the mental health of the students and they want the government to take a decision without any further delay.
“We don’t think that the situation will become normal in Ukraine in the next few years and as per the NMC guidelines, we cannot exceed the limit of online classes. However, we are left with no other alternative,” said Mavan, another student from Karnal.
Isha Saini of Kurukshetra’s Babain, who has completed her nine semesters, said, “The government should give an option to the students who have completed four and five years and are ready to join hospitals.”
Parents are concerned about the future of their children and the money they have spent on their studies.
“Most of the students are from middle-class families. That is why the government did not take a decision about the future of nearly 20,000 students in the past three months,” said Sunil Dhawan, father of Ridhanya, a first-year MBBS student.
“The annual fee of both my children is around ₹4 lakh besides other expenses and for the past three months, they were studying online. Even my son, who is in the first year, could attend only two classes before he returned on February 25 from Kharkiv,” said Rajesh Kumar of Kurukshetra’s Dhak village.
The parents of Ukraine-returned students have formed an association and they have moved the Supreme Court for relief.
The apex court directed the NMC to frame guidelines for foreign medical students in India, but there are no updates regarding the same, said parents.
Now, they have decided to launch fresh protests in Delhi and a hunger strike at the Ramlila Maidan from July 16.
They had also taken the up the issue with Haryana health minister Anil Vij.
Aditya Dahiya, director, medical education and research, Haryana, could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.
-
Lucknow Aam Mahotsav: Plant tree at home, eat mangoes in two years
Stalls at the Lucknow Aam Mahotsav are selling saplings of dwarf mango trees which can be grown in small spaces or in pots at homes. “There are more than 200 varieties of tree saplings both Indian and foreign breed including Amkiba, Amrapali, Gulab Khas, Arunika, Mia Jaki, Noor-Jahan, Fana, Swarekha, Alphanso, Langara, Tommy Atkins, Sensation, etc,” said Ahmed, who has been in the business for last 30 years.
-
Vij sets up SIT after Hisar woman alleges harassment by police
Recently elected chairperson of the Kaithal Municipal Council, Surbhi Garg and several BJP leaders also met Haryana home minister Anil Vij at his residence. Accompanied by senior JJP leader KC Banger and others, chairperson of Gohana Municipal Council, Rajni Virmani also paid a courtesy visit to the home minister. Vij also constituted an SIT in an alleged case of culpable homicide after a group of men appeared before him from Sirsa demanding justice.
-
BSP launches membership drive in Lucknow region with focus on Muslim leaders
The Bahujan Samaj Party launched a membership drive in the Lucknow region with former minister and Samajwadi Party rebel, Mohammad Irshad Khan joining the party. Khan who has influence over the Muslim community in Unnao and Lucknow districts rose in rebellion against the Samajwadi Party leadership after the 2022 assembly election. Alleging that leaders and workers belonging to the Muslim community are neglected in SP he quit the party in mid-April.
-
Body of missing girl fished out from canal in Kurukshetra
Four days after she went missing, the body of a 16-year-old girl has been recovered from a canal in Kurukshetra. The family members of the girl held a protest in Kurukshetra accusing a youth of her murder. The family members alleged that the accused, Jarnail Singh, had kidnapped the victim for marriage four days ago and dumped her body into the canal after killing her. The body was taken for post-mortem at the KCGMC, Karnal.
-
Varanasi night market: Bazaar reflecting city’s art, culture ready
Varanasi will have a night market under the Lahartara-Chowkaghat flyover which will showcase the art and culture of Varanasi. The estimated cost of developing facilities for the night market was around Rs 10 crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to inaugurate this market during his proposed visit to Varanasi on July 7. Varanasi Smart City has beautified the 1.9 km space under the flyover for the night market.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics