Administrative panel directs Centre to induct retd Haryana cop into IPS

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Chandigarh Bench, has directed the central government to induct a retired Haryana Police officer into the Indian Police Service (IPS), ruling that he cannot be denied promotion merely because he superannuated before the appointment notification was issued.

The period between his retirement from state service and IPS appointment will be treated as continuous service, subject to vigilance clearance and other formalities. (HT Photo for representation)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In an October 29 order, the tribunal allowed an application filed by Raj Kumar Walia, who was placed at the second position in the 2022 IPS select list but was excluded from the appointment notification on the ground that he had retired from the state service.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The Bench, comprising judicial member Suresh Kumar Batra and administrative member Rashmi Saxena Sahni, noted that Walia was assessed as “very good” by the selection committee, which met on April 28, 2026, to prepare year-wise select lists for 2020 to 2025. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) approved the lists on May 14.

Walia, who joined the Haryana Police as an assistant sub-inspector in 1990, was promoted to additional superintendent of police in March 2021. He retired on January 31, 2026, at the age of 58. The 2022 select list contained four vacancies, but the Union ministry of home affairs, in its May 21 notification, appointed only three officers. Walia’s name was marked as “retired from Haryana Police”.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The Centre opposed his plea, arguing that under Regulation 9(1) of the IPS (Appointment by Promotion) Regulations, 1955, only serving members of the state police service could be appointed to the IPS. It also contended that inclusion in a select list did not confer an automatic right to appointment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Centre opposed his plea, arguing that under Regulation 9(1) of the IPS (Appointment by Promotion) Regulations, 1955, only serving members of the state police service could be appointed to the IPS. It also contended that inclusion in a select list did not confer an automatic right to appointment. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Rejecting the objections, the tribunal observed that the issues had already been settled in an earlier order dated October 15, 2025, in a similar matter. It also referred to two subsequent cases in which retired officers were granted IPS appointments despite having superannuated before the notification.

Holding that Walia was entitled to the same relief, the Bench directed the Centre to issue his induction order, with notional appointment from the due date corresponding to the 2022 select list.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The period between his retirement from state service and IPS appointment will be treated as continuous service, subject to vigilance clearance and other formalities. He will also continue in service until the prescribed superannuation age for IPS officers.

The tribunal directed the authorities to complete the exercise within four weeks of receiving a certified copy of the order. The application was allowed with no order as to costs.