After 2 failed bids, Panchkula MC invites tenders for dog sterilisation

After failing in its two attempts, the Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) has floated a fresh tender to award the contract for its Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme to manage stray dogs. The applications can be submitted till 10 am on October 9. The civic body had received a poor response in its first attempt. It invited bids once again in August when three organisations turned up but the contract couldn’t be awarded due to some documentation issues.

According to the tender document, the contract will be awarded for one year, with a provision for a one-year extension subject to satisfactory performance. (HT File)

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According to the tender document, the contract will be awarded for one year, with a provision for a one-year extension subject to satisfactory performance. The selected agency—which must be an NGO or an Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI)-recognised organisation—will be required to comply with the ABC Rules, 2023, Supreme Court directions, and AWBI guidelines.

As per the terms, dogs captured from sensitive public areas—such as schools, religious places, sports complexes, hospitals, and parks—will be transported to a designated shelter for health examination, sterilisation, anti-rabies vaccination, deworming, and ear-notching. Aggressive, rabid, terminally ill, or severely injured dogs will be handled under the supervision of the MC and a veterinary officer.

For every captured dog, details including the local resident’s name, house number, contact number and signature will have to be recorded. Each sterilised dog must be ear-notched, provided proper post-operative care and released only after recovery in the presence of an authorised MC officer.

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{{^usCountry}} The agency will maintain a daily register of captured dogs, treatment, sterilisation, vaccination and release details and prepare monthly capture schedules in consultation with the MC. A penalty of ₹1,000 will be imposed for every complaint that remains unresolved for more than six hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The agency will maintain a daily register of captured dogs, treatment, sterilisation, vaccination and release details and prepare monthly capture schedules in consultation with the MC. A penalty of ₹1,000 will be imposed for every complaint that remains unresolved for more than six hours. {{/usCountry}}

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The MC will provide facilities, including a dog shelter/kennel, operation theatre and electricity. All vehicles used for capturing dogs must have functional GPS tracking, with data made available to the corporation when required, according to the tender document.

High dog-bite cases

The civil hospital in Sector 6 is witnessing nearly 20 to 22 dog-bite cases daily, say officials. Around 7,600 dog-bite cases have been recorded here in the first six months of this year. The district reported 14,230 such cases last year.

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The previous contract for catching and sterilising 2,000 stray dogs concluded in June. The contractor was paid ₹1,472 for each dog caught and sterilised.