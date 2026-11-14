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After 31L irregularities in Amritsar, audit of Ashirwad Scheme ordered across state

Taking serious note of 62 alleged cases of irregularities reported in Amritsar, involving approximately ₹31.62 lakh, the department had conducted an inquiry into the matter

Published on: Nov 14, 2026, 07:48:00 IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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In the wake of alleged financial irregularities amounting to 31.62 lakh in the implementation of the Ashirwad Scheme in Amritsar district, the Punjab government has ordered a statewide verification of financial assistance disbursed under the welfare programme.

Social justice, empowerment and minorities minister Baljit Kaur asserted that there would be zero tolerance towards corruption and misuse of public funds. (HT)
Social justice, empowerment and minorities minister Baljit Kaur asserted that there would be zero tolerance towards corruption and misuse of public funds. (HT)

Social justice, empowerment and minorities minister Baljit Kaur asserted that there would be zero tolerance towards corruption and misuse of public funds. He said chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led government had provided financial assistance of more than 1,164 crore to 2.86 lakh beneficiaries under the scheme to support the wedding of women from economically weaker families.

Taking serious note of 62 alleged cases of irregularities reported in Amritsar, involving approximately 31.62 lakh, the department had conducted an inquiry into the matter. Departmental action has already been initiated against officials and employees found responsible after the completion of the inquiry, she said.

To plug loopholes, the department has directed officials to verify financial assistance released under the Ashirwad Scheme across all districts. The exercise aims to examine whether government funds have reached the intended beneficiaries and whether the assistance has been utilised in accordance with the scheme’s objectives.

 
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Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/After ₹31L irregularities in Amritsar, audit of Ashirwad Scheme ordered across state
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