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After Amul, Mother Dairy, Verka hikes milk prices by 2-4/litre

The revision in rates by the flagship brand of the Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited comes after Amul and Mother Dairy raised their prices by ₹2 to ₹4 per litre recently

Published on: Nov 14, 2026, 07:44:10 IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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Verka has increased the maximum retail prices (MRP) of several milk variants by 2 to 4 per litre in Punjab, its adjoining areas and Delhi-NCR.

Under the revised rates, the price of 500 ml full cream milk has been increased from ₹36 to ₹38, while standard milk will now cost ₹35 against the earlier ₹33. (HT File)
Under the revised rates, the price of 500 ml full cream milk has been increased from ₹36 to ₹38, while standard milk will now cost ₹35 against the earlier ₹33. (HT File)

The revision in rates by the flagship brand of the Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited comes after Amul and Mother Dairy raised their prices by 2 to 4 per litre recently. Under the revised rates, the price of 500 ml full cream milk has been increased from 36 to 38, while standard milk will now cost 35 against the earlier 33.

The price of 500 ml toned milk has been raised from 30 to 31, double toned milk from 27 to 28, cow milk from 31 to 33 and skimmed milk from 24 to 25. For one-litre packs, full cream milk will now cost 76, up from 72, while standard milk has been increased from 65 to 69. The price of toned milk has been revised from 59 to 61 and double toned milk from 53 to 55. However, there will be no change in the prices of 180 ml double toned milk and 350 ml toned milk.

 
Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/After Amul, Mother Dairy, Verka hikes milk prices by ₹2-4/litre
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