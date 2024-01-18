Agniveer dies, 2 hurt in mine blast along LoC in Rajouri

An Agniveer soldier, Ajay Singh of Ludhiana, died and two others were injured in a landmine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on Thursday. An Agniveer soldier, Ajay Singh of Ludhiana, died and two others were injured in a landmine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on Thursday. (Representational photo)

Also read: Singh or Kaur surnames not must for Sikh identity: Jammu and Kashmir high court

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

“At about 10.30am, a mine blast took place around 300 metres ahead of a forward defence location in Pokhra, being manned by 17 Sikh Light Infantry,” an official said in Jammu.

Three soldiers were injured in the blast. One of them, an Agniveer, succumbed to his injuries. The injured were airlifted and undergoing treatment at Command Hospital, Udhampur.

The injured were identified as sepoy Balwant Singh, who suffered shrapnel injuries on the legs, and subedar Dharminder Singh.

A Pakistani aircraft-shaped balloon was found near the LoC in the Balnoi area of Mankote sector in Mendhar sub division of Poonch district.