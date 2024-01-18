close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Agniveer dies, 2 hurt in mine blast along LoC in Rajouri

Agniveer dies, 2 hurt in mine blast along LoC in Rajouri

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 18, 2024 03:52 PM IST

Ajay Singh of Ludhiana died and two others were injured in a landmine blast along the LoC in Nowshera sector on Thursday

An Agniveer soldier, Ajay Singh of Ludhiana, died and two others were injured in a landmine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on Thursday.

An Agniveer soldier, Ajay Singh of Ludhiana, died and two others were injured in a landmine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on Thursday. (Representational photo)
An Agniveer soldier, Ajay Singh of Ludhiana, died and two others were injured in a landmine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on Thursday. (Representational photo)

“At about 10.30am, a mine blast took place around 300 metres ahead of a forward defence location in Pokhra, being manned by 17 Sikh Light Infantry,” an official said in Jammu.

Three soldiers were injured in the blast. One of them, an Agniveer, succumbed to his injuries. The injured were airlifted and undergoing treatment at Command Hospital, Udhampur.

The injured were identified as sepoy Balwant Singh, who suffered shrapnel injuries on the legs, and subedar Dharminder Singh.

A Pakistani aircraft-shaped balloon was found near the LoC in the Balnoi area of Mankote sector in Mendhar sub division of Poonch district.

© 2023 HindustanTimes
