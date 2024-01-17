Singh or Kaur surnames not must for Sikh identity: Jammu and Kashmir high court

The Jammu and Kashmir high court on Monday observed that surnames like “Singh” or “Kaur” were not mandatory for people to be recognised as Sikh. Dismissing a plea filed by a retired government official Sukhjeet Singh of Akhnoor, who had challenged the District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (DGPC) elections in Akhnoor, justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal of the J&K high court cited the J&K Sikh Gurdwaras and Religious Endowment Act, 1973, to draw the inference. The Jammu and Kashmir high court on Monday observed that surnames like “Singh” or “Kaur” were not mandatory for people to be recognised as Sikh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

In his petition, Sukhjeet Singh, who had unsuccessfully contested the DGPC elections, had alleged inclusion of non-Sikh electorates on the electoral rolls of the DGPC The petitioner had argued that these voters had no surname like ‘Singh’ or ‘Kaur.’

After hearing the counsel for the petitioner, justice Nargal cited the J&K Sikh Gurdwaras and Religious Endowment Act, 1973, and observed that the contention of the petitioner was contrary to the definition laid down in the Act of 1973, “which is not acceptable and sustainable in the eyes of the law”.

“There are many people, who do not have ‘Singh or Kaur’ as their surnames but still they are recognised as Sikh as they preach Sikhism,” observed the high court judge before rejecting the petitioner’s plea.

Justice Nargal also pointed out that the petitioner had failed to file objections regarding his claims during the specified time given by the appellate authority during the elections.

SGPC objects to decision, says will consult legal experts

However, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday strongly objected to the decision given by the J&K high court that “Singh” or “Kaur” is not required after the name of a Sikh. The SGPC president, Harjinder Singh Dhami said the Sikh identity is not subject to worldly courts, but it is based on conduct blessed by the Sikh gurus.

“Behind this is the glorious history, principles and traditions of the Sikhs”, said the SGPC president in a statement.

He said the name of a Sikh cannot be guessed without ‘Singh’ or ‘Kaur’, so the comment of the Jammu and Kashmir high court is “directly against the Sikh values and conduct of lifestyle”.

Dhami said although the decision of the Jammu and Kashmir HC is related to the Akhnoor District Gurdwara Management Committee, it is in “violation of the Sikh principles and traditions” and has also hurt the sentiments of Sikhs.

“The court does not have any right to make such a comment on a matter related to the religious conduct of Sikhs and in such cases suggestions and opinions must be taken from the Akal Takht and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee,” he added.

He said the SGPC will take appropriate action after consulting legal experts regarding the decision of the J&K HC.

Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh said, “Any court has no right to define the identity of a Sikh. This is against the Sikh principles and direct interference into the religious affairs of the Sikhs. This must be stopped”.