Ahead of Independence Day, a record by over 5K students in Chandigarh| Video
With India set to mark its 75th Independence Day, people across the country are soaked in the spirit of patriotism. On Saturday, political leaders - across the country - led the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ drive after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to hoist flags at every home last month.
In Chandigarh, some students demonstrated their love for the nation by attempting a unique record. The union territory is reported to have registered its name in the Guinness World Records for the largest human chain forming India’s national flag.
A video shared by news agency ANI captured the enthusiasm as the students of the Chandigarh University attempted the record. "Felicitations! Our splendid teamwork and coordination saw CU & @NID_Foundation creating the Guinness World Records Title for the Largest Human Image of a Waving Flag! With a count of 5,885 participants, we officially created the new record in Guinness World Records,” the university tweeted.
Meanwhile, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is being marked across the country till August 15 when India celebrates its 75th Independence Day.
Earlier in the day, union home minister Amit Shah hoisted the national flag at his residence. Many chief ministers - including Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath and Assam’s Himanta Biswa Sarma - also took part in special events.
While social media was flooded with spectacular visuals, the Railways Ministry tweeted a clip of a march with 120ft long tricolour at Alipurduar, West Bengal, where its staff and students took part.
ITBP troops have also been seen hoisting the tricolour in difficult terrains, over 10,000 feet above the ground.
The government has been marking the 75th Independence Day with Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign.
(With inputs from ANI)
-
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Yogi Adityanath flags off ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday flagged off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign – an initiative to encourage people to hoist the Tricolour at home – amid chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' near his residence in Lucknow. He also flagged off the Prabhat Pheri of school children. Under the campaign, 45 million national flags will be hoisted in Uttar Pradesh from August 13-15.
-
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Bosch Global Software Technologies signs MoU with Sri Balaji University Bosch Global Software Technologies and Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to make students industry-ready through training, mentoring and internships in the domain of SAP. The MoU, for a tenure of five years, was signed by Amit Srivastava, engineering centre head, BGSW, Pune and SB Agase, registrar, SBUP.
-
Startup Mantra: Creating a dependable supply chain for bioenergy
With the onset of winter, farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh start burning their crop residue or stubble (parali) causing huge air pollution across the northern belt of India. Industries are in search of reliable and consistent biofuel suppliers. However, bringing these two stakeholders together is not easy because the biomass supply chain is unorganised and fragmented.
-
Punjab govt issues notification providing ex-MLAs pension for only one term
The Punjab government has issued a notification giving pension to former MLAs only for one term following an assent by the governor to a Bill in this regard. The assembly had passed the Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022, on June 30, paving the way for a single pension of ₹75,150 a month to each MLA irrespective of the terms for which he or she gets elected.
-
Fake caste claim: Scrutiny committee gives clean chit to Sameer Wankhede
The Mumbai city district caste scrutiny committee on Friday gave a clean chit to former zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede in a 'fake caste claim' case, while dismissing complaints filed by some activists and former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, who had sought revocation of his claim that he belonged to the Hindu Mahar community, a scheduled caste.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics