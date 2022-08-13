Ahead of Independence Day, a record by over 5K students in Chandigarh| Video

With India set to mark its 75th Independence Day, people across the country are soaked in the spirit of patriotism. On Saturday, political leaders - across the country - led the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ drive after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to hoist flags at every home last month.

In Chandigarh, some students demonstrated their love for the nation by attempting a unique record. The union territory is reported to have registered its name in the Guinness World Records for the largest human chain forming India’s national flag.

A video shared by news agency ANI captured the enthusiasm as the students of the Chandigarh University attempted the record. "Felicitations! Our splendid teamwork and coordination saw CU & @NID_Foundation creating the Guinness World Records Title for the Largest Human Image of a Waving Flag! With a count of 5,885 participants, we officially created the new record in Guinness World Records,” the university tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is being marked across the country till August 15 when India celebrates its 75th Independence Day.

Earlier in the day, union home minister Amit Shah hoisted the national flag at his residence. Many chief ministers - including Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath and Assam’s Himanta Biswa Sarma - also took part in special events.

While social media was flooded with spectacular visuals, the Railways Ministry tweeted a clip of a march with 120ft long tricolour at Alipurduar, West Bengal, where its staff and students took part.

ITBP troops have also been seen hoisting the tricolour in difficult terrains, over 10,000 feet above the ground.

The government has been marking the 75th Independence Day with Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign.

(With inputs from ANI)

