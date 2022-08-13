Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ahead of Independence Day, a record by over 5K students in Chandigarh| Video

Ahead of Independence Day, a record by over 5K students in Chandigarh| Video

chandigarh news
Updated on Aug 13, 2022 05:12 PM IST
India marks its 75th Independence Day next week, and the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign kicked off on Saturday.
Students of Chandigarh University seen attempting the Guinness World Record.&nbsp;((Twitter/ Chandigarh University))
Students of Chandigarh University seen attempting the Guinness World Record. ((Twitter/ Chandigarh University))
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi

With India set to mark its 75th Independence Day, people across the country are soaked in the spirit of patriotism. On Saturday, political leaders - across the country - led the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ drive after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to hoist flags at every home last month.

In Chandigarh, some students demonstrated their love for the nation by attempting a unique record. The union territory is reported to have registered its name in the Guinness World Records for the largest human chain forming India’s national flag.

A video shared by news agency ANI captured the enthusiasm as the students of the Chandigarh University attempted the record. "Felicitations! Our splendid teamwork and coordination saw CU & @NID_Foundation creating the Guinness World Records Title for the Largest Human Image of a Waving Flag! With a count of 5,885 participants, we officially created the new record in Guinness World Records,” the university tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is being marked across the country till August 15 when India celebrates its 75th Independence Day.

Earlier in the day, union home minister Amit Shah hoisted the national flag at his residence. Many chief ministers - including Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath and Assam’s Himanta Biswa Sarma - also took part in special events.

While social media was flooded with spectacular visuals, the Railways Ministry tweeted a clip of a march with 120ft long tricolour at Alipurduar, West Bengal, where its staff and students took part.

ITBP troops have also been seen hoisting the tricolour in difficult terrains, over 10,000 feet above the ground.

The government has been marking the 75th Independence Day with Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
chandigarh independence day guinness world records + 1 more
chandigarh independence day guinness world records
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath waves the Tricolour with schoolchildren in Lucknow on Saturday. (Twitter Photo)

    Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Yogi Adityanath flags off ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

    Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday flagged off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign – an initiative to encourage people to hoist the Tricolour at home – amid chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' near his residence in Lucknow. He also flagged off the Prabhat Pheri of school children. Under the campaign, 45 million national flags will be hoisted in Uttar Pradesh from August 13-15.

  • A survey conducted by Alariss Global, a tech-enabled global expansion marketplace, has revealed that Indian startups faced challenges in talent acquisition and expansion to the US market. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

    Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

    Bosch Global Software Technologies signs MoU with Sri Balaji University Bosch Global Software Technologies and Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to make students industry-ready through training, mentoring and internships in the domain of SAP. The MoU, for a tenure of five years, was signed by Amit Srivastava, engineering centre head, BGSW, Pune and SB Agase, registrar, SBUP.

  • Suhas Baxi and Ashwin Save, co-founders of BiofuelCircle, at their office in Pune. (HT PHOTO)

    Startup Mantra: Creating a dependable supply chain for bioenergy

    With the onset of winter, farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh start burning their crop residue or stubble (parali) causing huge air pollution across the northern belt of India. Industries are in search of reliable and consistent biofuel suppliers. However, bringing these two stakeholders together is not easy because the biomass supply chain is unorganised and fragmented.

  • Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann addressing the budget session of the assembly earlier this year. (HT file photo)

    Punjab govt issues notification providing ex-MLAs pension for only one term

    The Punjab government has issued a notification giving pension to former MLAs only for one term following an assent by the governor to a Bill in this regard. The assembly had passed the Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022, on June 30, paving the way for a single pension of ₹75,150 a month to each MLA irrespective of the terms for which he or she gets elected.

  • Sameer Wankhede. (ANI File Photo)

    Fake caste claim: Scrutiny committee gives clean chit to Sameer Wankhede

    The Mumbai city district caste scrutiny committee on Friday gave a clean chit to former zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede in a 'fake caste claim' case, while dismissing complaints filed by some activists and former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, who had sought revocation of his claim that he belonged to the Hindu Mahar community, a scheduled caste.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out