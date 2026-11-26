Exploring how artificial intelligence (AI) can transform sectors such as healthcare, education, finance, law and business, the inaugural AiXCon 2026 brought technology leaders, entrepreneurs, academicians and policymakers together at Tagore Theatre on Wednesday.

The event was organised by Chandigarh-based AiX Foundation and Vascular Society for Limb Salvage (VSLS), with Shoolini University as the title sponsor. (HT Photo) more less

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The one-day conference focused on the practical applications of AI, emerging technologies and the challenges of integrating them into different industries. It featured expert talks, panel discussions, demonstrations and recognition awards, providing a platform for industry professionals, startups and researchers to exchange ideas and explore collaborations.

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The event was organised by Chandigarh-based AiX Foundation and Vascular Society for Limb Salvage (VSLS), with Shoolini University as the title sponsor. It was conceptualised by entrepreneur Adit Jindal, founder and president of AiX Foundation and founder and CEO of Callidora Technology. The initiative also aimed to establish the tricity as an emerging hub for AI innovation and encourage local talent to build technology-driven ventures.

Sameep Shastri, chairman, BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry, attended as the chief guest. Punjab IT secretary Dhirendra Kumar Tiwari, Shoolini University pro-chancellor Vishal Anand and actor-comedian Gurpreet Ghuggi were the guests of honour.

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{{^usCountry}} Shastri highlighted the need to bridge the gap between AI innovation and its practical implementation, particularly for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and startups. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shastri highlighted the need to bridge the gap between AI innovation and its practical implementation, particularly for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and startups. {{/usCountry}}

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Fortis Hospital Mohali’s Dr Ravul Jindal discussed how AI can assist doctors with clinical documentation, data analysis and medical research. Shoolini University’s Nishtha Shukla Anand highlighted the potential of AI in making education more personalised while retaining human interaction.

Brahm Alreja, president, TiE Chandigarh, called for the region to develop AI solutions rather than merely adopt them.