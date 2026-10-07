AIIMS Bilaspur’s 1st convocation: President urges graduates to serve in remote areas

Sometimes doctors are reluctant to go to far-flung and remote areas to treat patients, but I hope that you never refuse to serve in such locations. Even if it is for one or two years, I hope you go to such places and serve the people there,” President Droupadi Murmu said while addressing the first convocation of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bilaspur, on Tuesday.

President Droupadi Murmu confers a degree upon a graduate during the first convocation at AIIMS Bilaspur on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

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Murmu urged the first batch of doctors graduating from the AIIMS Bilaspur to serve in remote and backward areas, where doctors are often reluctant to work.

At the start of her address, the President paid obeisance to Mata Shri Naina Devi, the deity of the ‘shakti peeth’ in Bilaspur. She acknowledged Bilaspur’s sacred soil and its historical significance.

While addressing the graduates, the President said, “If you had wished, you could have chosen another profession to become economically prosperous, but you chose a path of service. It is said that selfless service brings rich rewards and inner peace. Financial progress stays behind, but service to others remains with you.”

Describing Bilaspur as the “land of valiant soldiers”, Murmu said she was happy to be present at the institute’s first convocation.

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{{^usCountry}} On the occasion, the President felicitated five gold medalists and distributed degrees to other graduates. Congratulating them, she noted that they should feel immense pride as the first graduating class of AIIMS Bilaspur. She reminded the students that as the first batch to receive degrees from the institution, they bear a unique responsibility to set a positive example for future generations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the occasion, the President felicitated five gold medalists and distributed degrees to other graduates. Congratulating them, she noted that they should feel immense pride as the first graduating class of AIIMS Bilaspur. She reminded the students that as the first batch to receive degrees from the institution, they bear a unique responsibility to set a positive example for future generations. {{/usCountry}}

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“It is said that a first impression lasts long. That is why your hard work and commitment will be followed by those who come after you. This is indeed a proud moment for you. But this comes with a responsibility. You have to lay the foundation of the identity and legacy of this institution. In future, it is with your hard work and dedication that this institution will be known. It should be your objective that through your character and work, this institution’s name becomes known,” she said.

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She reminded them that their fundamental duty was not merely to diagnose and treat illnesses but also to demonstrate profound sensitivity and compassion towards patients. “When a patient receives empathy and a sense of personal connection with the doctor, half the battle against the ailment is won,” the President said.

The President said that AIIMS Bilaspur bears a special responsibility due to its geographical location. Delivering quality healthcare services on time to populations residing in the remote areas of Himachal Pradesh is a multi-faceted challenge.

At the ceremony, the doctors received their degrees while dressed in traditional kurta-pyjamas and caps. The AIIMS administration had prescribed the attire for both men and women.

Union minister for health and family welfare J P Nadda, governor Kavinder Gupta, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and other senior state leaders attended the event.

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Addressing the gathering, Nadda highlighted the expansion of medical education in the country. He said that the number of medical colleges has increased from 384 to over 800, while undergraduate medical seats have risen from 51,348 to 1.42 lakh.

Earlier, the President arrived at the AIIMS Bilaspur helipad at 10.35am and proceeded directly to the convocation venue. She later visited Manali. The President would stay at the Circuit House, where the country’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru used to stay. On Wednesday, the President would visit Atal Tunnel and pay obeisance at the Hidimba Mata temple in Manali.