Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi, along with party leaders, on Sunday visited Pethgam, Moriyan and Uri villages in Baramulla district to assess development works and address public grievances.

The delegation also flagged glaring deficiencies in electricity infrastructure, alleging that meters were installed despite the absence of poles, conductors and transformers. (HT File) more less

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The delegation reviewed the progress of a Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) road project sanctioned by Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid, stressing that public commitments must translate into visible results.

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Residents raised concern over ration access, saying they were forced to travel nearly three kilometres down a difficult hilly stretch to collect rice, often losing an entire day. Nabi took up the matter with senior authorities, who assured that ration would be delivered to the villages from December onwards.

The delegation also flagged glaring deficiencies in electricity infrastructure, alleging that meters were installed despite the absence of poles, conductors and transformers. In some places, meters were reportedly fixed to trees.

“People need a functioning electricity network, not meters without infrastructure,” Nabi said, demanding immediate provision of poles, conductors and transformers.

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{{^usCountry}} He also sought interim drinking water arrangements till Jal Jeevan Mission works are completed, and said the ‘back to village’ programme must reach forgotten villages instead of remaining a photo-op exercise. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also sought interim drinking water arrangements till Jal Jeevan Mission works are completed, and said the ‘back to village’ programme must reach forgotten villages instead of remaining a photo-op exercise. {{/usCountry}}

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