AIP slams NC govt over ‘unemployment’ in J&K

Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi has criticised the Omar Abdullah-led government over the alarming youth unemployment rate in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the latest periodic labour force survey (PLFS) figures raise serious questions about the government’s ability to address the aspirations of the younger generation.

Awami Itihaad Party chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi. (HT File)

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Referring to the reported unemployment rate of 26.2% among youth aged 15–29 years, against the national average of 15.3%, Nabi said the figures should compel the government to introspect and explain why Jammu and Kashmir continues to face such a difficult situation.

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Nabi questioned the fate of the National Conference’s (NC) promise of providing one lakh jobs, saying electoral commitments must be judged by their implementation rather than political speeches.

“The government cannot claim success merely by making announcements. Young people have waited long enough for a credible change in their circumstances. The CM must explain what has actually been achieved against the one lakh jobs promise,” he said.

Nabi said the situation calls for a comprehensive response, including filling vacant government posts, establishing a transparent recruitment calendar and creating an environment in which private investment, local businesses and entrepreneurship can generate sustainable opportunities.

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{{^usCountry}} He said that the government must present a concrete, time-bound action plan instead of relying on routine assurances. “An entire generation is looking towards the government for direction and opportunity. Their aspirations deserve seriousness, not political excuses,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said that the government must present a concrete, time-bound action plan instead of relying on routine assurances. “An entire generation is looking towards the government for direction and opportunity. Their aspirations deserve seriousness, not political excuses,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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