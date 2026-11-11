AIP urges Omar to raise upper age limit in J&K Bank hiring drive to 40 years

Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi has urged Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah to honour his commitment to the youth and raise the upper age limit for open merit candidates in the ongoing J&K Bank recruitment to 40 years.

Nabi also called for urgent rationalisation of the reservation policy, saying the growing concerns over the distribution of opportunities among open merit candidates cannot be ignored any longer. (HT Photo for representation)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Nabi said there should be no further excuses or delays on the grounds of J&K’s Union territory status or ongoing discussions over restoration of statehood. The age-relaxation issue requires an immediate decision and should not be linked to these matters.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

With 1,356 vacancies advertised and the upper age limit restricted to 30 years for open merit candidates, thousands of aspirants risk losing an opportunity despite years of waiting for recruitment, he said.

Nabi also called for urgent rationalisation of the reservation policy, saying the growing concerns over the distribution of opportunities among open merit candidates cannot be ignored any longer. He said every passing week, month and year further narrows the employment opportunities available to young aspirants, making it essential for the government to address the issue through a fair and informed review.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He demanded that J&K Bank publish its actual post-wise and category-wise reservation roster, including horizontal reservations and backlog vacancies, so that the distribution of advertised posts is open to public scrutiny. He clarified that transparency and rationalisation must go hand in hand with full protection of the legitimate constitutional rights of reserved communities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He demanded that J&K Bank publish its actual post-wise and category-wise reservation roster, including horizontal reservations and backlog vacancies, so that the distribution of advertised posts is open to public scrutiny. He clarified that transparency and rationalisation must go hand in hand with full protection of the legitimate constitutional rights of reserved communities. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“The CM must honour his promise. Raise the open merit upper age limit to 40 years, address the reservation rationalisation issue without further delay and make the bank’s reservation roster public. Our youth cannot afford to lose more opportunities waiting for decisions that are long overdue,” he said.