Air Force helps in rescuing four missing West Bengal trekkers in Kullu

Air Force helps in rescuing four missing West Bengal trekkers in Kullu

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 11, 2022 10:39 PM IST

Out of the seven trekkers, four trekkers had gone missing on September 7 near Peak Alirathni Tibba (5470M) in the Kullu district

ITBP and Army personnel retrieve the body of a trekker from a crevasse at Khimloga Pass. The trekker had died last Saturday while on expedition from Liwadi village in Uttarkashi district of Uttrakhand to Chitkul in Himachal. (PTI)
ITBP and Army personnel retrieve the body of a trekker from a crevasse at Khimloga Pass. The trekker had died last Saturday while on expedition from Liwadi village in Uttarkashi district of Uttrakhand to Chitkul in Himachal. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent

SHIMLA: Air force, along with the local police, district administration and mountaineers from Atal Bihari Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, carried out a successful rescue operation to trace the four missing trekkers from West Bengal.

Out of the seven trekkers, four trekkers had gone missing on September 7 near Peak Alirathni Tibba (5470M) in the Kullu district. Manoj Nath, 33, Lakpa Sherpa, 50, Aragya Mondol, 30, are safe.

Two air force choppers carried out sorties at two different locations to trace the four missing trekkers – Abhijit Banik, 45, Divash Das, 39, Chinmay Mondol, 42 and Vinoy Das, 32.

“All trekkers are safe and will reach their base camp tonight and stay there tonight. They will come back tomorrow morning with SAR Team,” said Gurdev Sharma, superintendent of police.

