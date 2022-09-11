Air Force helps in rescuing four missing West Bengal trekkers in Kullu
Out of the seven trekkers, four trekkers had gone missing on September 7 near Peak Alirathni Tibba (5470M) in the Kullu district
SHIMLA: Air force, along with the local police, district administration and mountaineers from Atal Bihari Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, carried out a successful rescue operation to trace the four missing trekkers from West Bengal.
Out of the seven trekkers, four trekkers had gone missing on September 7 near Peak Alirathni Tibba (5470M) in the Kullu district. Manoj Nath, 33, Lakpa Sherpa, 50, Aragya Mondol, 30, are safe.
Two air force choppers carried out sorties at two different locations to trace the four missing trekkers – Abhijit Banik, 45, Divash Das, 39, Chinmay Mondol, 42 and Vinoy Das, 32.
“All trekkers are safe and will reach their base camp tonight and stay there tonight. They will come back tomorrow morning with SAR Team,” said Gurdev Sharma, superintendent of police.
-
BMC to start door-to-door BP, diabetes screening of 30-plus people
Mumbai: As the mortality rate from non-communicable diseases like heart attacks, cardiovascular complications and stroke goes up, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will kickstart a project in 15 days to screen 30 plus people for blood pressure and diabetes for early detection and treatment. Additional municipal commissioner, Dr Sanjeev Kumar said that at the national level, 68% of people aged between 18-69 years die of non-communicable diseases like heart attacks, kidney diseases, stroke and cardiovascular complications.
-
Six Sudanese nationals arrested for smuggling gold worth ₹5.38-cr
Mumbai: The Air Intelligence Unit of the Mumbai Customs on Saturday arrested six Sudanese nationals for allegedly trying to smuggle gold bars worth ₹5.38 crore into the country. According to AIU officials, the incident occurred on Saturday evening at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, when 12 Sudanese nationals, who had come from Dubai, disembarked from an Emirates Airlines flight, and were attempting to pass through Customs.
-
Five youth killed in car crash in Una
Dharamshala Five people were killed when the car in which they were travelling fell into fields after hitting a pole at Kuthar Kalan village near district headquarters Una on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Rajan Jaswal and Amal, residents of Saloh village in Haroli subdivision, Vishal Chaudhary of Majara village in Una subdivision, Simranjit Singh from Hazipur in Rupnagar district of Punjab and Anup Singh hailing from Jhalera village in Una.
-
Man injured in bear attack in Srinagar
Srinagar: A man was injured by a wild bear in the posh uptown area of Srinagar triggering a massive hunt by the wildlife authorities in the city on Sunday. The animal, along with a cub, was caught on a CCTV camera in the Jawahar Nagar area, prompting people to inform the police and wildlife department. An official of Rajbagh Police Station said that the bear attacked a man, in his 40s, in Rajbagh.
-
Youth arrested for rape of a minor, another held for abduction
The police said Sajad Ali Sofi of Gulshanbagh, Lal bazaar, was arrested for raping a minor girl in the same locality. “In this regard, an FIR No. 53/2022 under sections 376 of IPC and sections 3/4 of POCSO Act was registered at Lal Bazar police station,” Srinagar Police said in a tweet. The police said that another youth was arrested from Shalteng Srinagar on Saturday for the abduction of a girl.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics