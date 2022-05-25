Air-borne pollen poses occupational health risks to gardeners: PU, PGIMER joint study
Air-borne pollen poses occupational health risks to gardeners, a study conducted by Panjab University and the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has revealed.
PGIMER professor Ravindra Khaiwal, PhD scholar Akshi Goyal and Dr Suman Mor, chairperson of PU’s department of environment studies, had conducted the study to assess the associated health risks among gardeners in Chandigarh due to occupational exposure to airborne pollen. The study has been recently published in the Environmental Science and Pollution Research journal.
The semi-structured, questionnaire-based survey was conducted among the gardeners of Chandigarh with the permission of the municipal corporation. The survey included staff of 26 gardens in the city, where 72.58% staffers fall under the plantsman (mali) category, 15.72% under grass cutters and 3.02% under headmali/supervisor. As many as 4.2%, 3.6% and 3.2% of the respondents in the categories, respectively, reported shortness of breath and other breathing problems.
Surprisingly, 3.2% of plantsmen (mali) mentioned that their breathing is never completely satisfactory. A few respondents reported allergies and skin rashes during grass cutting, especially Parthenium hysterophorus.
Khaiwal said the findings of the study would aid a better understanding of the working conditions and health status of occupational gardeners, as well as the development of appropriate methods to improve their working conditions.
Mor, meanwhile, highlighted that since a large proportion of gardeners were unaware of occupational hazards and pollen allergies in their workplaces, regulatory authorities must conduct formal health awareness and training/education sessions to minimise the exposure and associated risks.
-
Ludhiana: Five held for robbing constable’s SUV
A day after the Division Number 6 police booked around 15 miscreants for thrashing Baldev Singh, a constable with the Anti-Narcotic Cell and robbing him of his luxury SUV, five of the suspects were arrested on Tuesday. The arrested accused have been identified as Sarpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Amaninder Singh and Simranjit Singh of Gurpal Nagar and Vishal Kumar of Kabir Nagar. The stolen vehicle was also recovered from them.
-
Ludhiana: Man, wife held for assaulting mother, 2 daughters
The Shimlapuri police on Tuesday arrested a man and his wife for assaulting a woman and her two daughters, including a minor. The accused lives on rent in a house owned by the woman, who is his distant relative. The woman said that he had not paid rent for the past four months and held a grudge against them after he was asked to clear his dues.
-
Chief minister Mann ignoring demand for direct Canada-Amritsar flights: Punjabi diaspora
The Punjabi diaspora has criticised chief minister Bhagwant Mann's recent push for direct flights from Mohali airport to countries, including US and Canada, saying that it has reversed the gains made towards the long-pending demand to start air service from Amritsar airport to these destinations. SGPC spokesperson, Kulwinder Singh Ramdas, said that the CM's favour to Mohali airport is a jolt to efforts being made by all the organisations for direct flights from Amritsar.
-
Property grab case: 2 Ludhiana MC staffers among 4 booked
Four people, including two municipal corporation staffers, have been booked for forging the documents of a house belonging to an 81-year-old woman and selling it off. The accused have been identified as a relative of the victim, Sunil Kumar; Aam Aadmi Party worker and realtor Ajay Walia; MC inspector Rajveer Jain and clerk Sukhbir Singh. His wife, Chandar Kanta lodged a complaint with MC officials, following which an enquiry was marked.
-
Ludhiana administration has set up 24x7 flood control room: Deputy commissioner
Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik on Tuesday said that the district administration has set up a 24X7 flood control room (0161-2433100) at the administrative complex. Chairing a high-level meeting of all key departments at Bachat Bhawan to review arrangements for flood control, the DC said that the duty roster of the staff has been prepared to ensure that the control room operates round the clock.
